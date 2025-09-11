Roch Castle’s Exclusive Fine Dining Experience

This autumn, step into a world where history, luxury, and gastronomy converge. On 31st October and 1st November, the iconic Roch Castle invites guests to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience, brought to life by the award-winning chefs of the 3 AA Rosette Blas Restaurant at sister hotel Twr y Felin, St Davids.

For two enchanting evenings only, the castle’s ancient stone walls will echo with the sounds of celebration and the aromas of artistry, as the Blas team presents a bespoke seasonal menu that marries the very best local ingredients with their signature flair. Each course promises a journey for the senses, with delicate balances of flavour and texture that highlight both meat and fish in sublime harmony.

After dinner, the magic continues as guests retreat into the castle’s luxurious embrace. Each of Roch Castle’s six individually designed rooms offers a sanctuary of heritage and comfort, from sweeping views of St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills to turreted hideaways where history whispers through the stone.

“Roch Castle is not just a destination, it’s an experience,” says Lily Stokes, Roch Castle Manager.

Stay and Dine – Rates Per Room (based on two guests sharing, inclusive of dining experience, bed and breakfast):

Ap Gruffydd – £485 | The crown jewel of Roch Castle, with panoramic views of both coast and countryside, and a sumptuous super king bedroom.

| The crown jewel of Roch Castle, with panoramic views of both coast and countryside, and a sumptuous super king bedroom. De Rupe – £465 | An elevated retreat, named after the castle’s first inhabitant, offering majestic bay views.

| An elevated retreat, named after the castle’s first inhabitant, offering majestic bay views. St Davids – £445 | A light-filled room on the ground floor, opening to sweeping rural and coastal vistas.

| A light-filled room on the ground floor, opening to sweeping rural and coastal vistas. Lucy Walter – £425 | A dramatic turreted suite, where history and luxury entwine.

| A dramatic turreted suite, where history and luxury entwine. Nest – £405 | A near-circular tower room with enchanting coastal outlooks.

| A near-circular tower room with enchanting coastal outlooks. St Brides – £405 | An intimate, garden-view chamber filled with light and charm.

Reservations

Availability is limited. A 50% non-refundable deposit is required at the time of booking.

Call: +44 (0)1437 725 566 | Email: stay@rochcastle.com

Experience history. Savour the season. Sleep in timeless luxury.