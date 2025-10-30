Roch Castle & Penrhiw Priory 25% Discount on 2026 Self Catering

St Davids, Pembrokeshire – Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory are pleased to announce an exciting advance-booking offer: 25% off exclusive-use self-catering stays for the 2026 season, when booked by 31 December 2025.

What the offer includes:

At Roch Castle or Penrhiw Priory: Stay and enjoy 25% off the usual nightly rate (minimum two-night stay, full payment at time of booking, non-refundable).

Why this offer is noteworthy:

Both properties are part of the renowned Retreats Group portfolio and offer the opportunity for full-property self-catering stays in one of Wales’s most scenic destinations. Whether for family gatherings, milestone celebrations, or simply an indulgent private escape, the offer presents exceptional value and exclusivity.

Booking & contact details:

Roch Castle: +44 (0)1437 725 566, stay@rochcastle.com

Penrhiw Priory: +44 (0)1437 725 588, stay@penrhiwhotel.com

About Roch Castle:

Nestled in the heart of Pembrokeshire, with sweeping views over St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills, Roch Castle is a beautifully restored 12th-century fortress that combines historic grandeur with contemporary luxury. This remarkable Grade I listed property offers exclusive-use, self-catering accommodation for up to 12 guests across six individually designed en-suite bedrooms, each showcasing elegant modern interiors within the castle’s ancient stone walls. Guests can unwind in the luxurious lounge, dine together overlooking the Pembrokeshire coastline, or retreat to the intimate chapel room for quiet reflection. The property also features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious dining areas, and private terraces, blending medieval architecture with the highest modern comforts. Perfect for family gatherings, private celebrations, or luxury escapes, Roch Castle delivers a truly distinctive experience – where Welsh history meets contemporary indulgence. Roch Castle

About Penrhiw Priory: Located in the historic cathedral city of St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Penrhiw Priory offers an elegant and tranquil haven for exclusive-use self-catering retreats. Just a short walk from St Davids Cathedral and the breathtaking Pembrokeshire Coast Path, this beautifully restored 19th-century stone priory provides luxurious accommodation for up to 16 guests across eight individually designed en-suite bedrooms. Each room features bespoke furnishings, sumptuous fabrics, and contemporary artworks that harmonise with the building’s original character and serene ambience. Guests can relax in the spacious drawing room, gather in the refined dining room, or enjoy moments of quiet reflection in the reading areas. The property also includes a fully equipped modern kitchen, private landscaped gardens, and bright communal spaces ideal for entertaining or relaxation. Combining the privacy of exclusive use with the style and comfort of a boutique hotel, Penrhiw Priory delivers an exceptional self-catering experience immersed in nature, history, and refined luxury. Penrhiw Hotel

Further Information:

For more on the terms & conditions, and to explore availability, please visit the offers pages on each property’s website.