Roch Castle Awarded Best Bed & Breakfast In Wales 2018

Spectacular and dramatic, 12th century Roch Castle, Pembrokeshire has been awarded Best Bed & Breakfast at the National Tourism Awards held at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on Thursday March 8th.

The National Tourism Awards for Wales celebrates the best of Welsh tourism – showcasing Wales’ tourism businesses and the industry’s achievements, and includes awards for, Best Hotel, Best Attraction and Young Tourism Person of the Year. Having received more than 400 nominations, 44 businesses were selected as regional winners, who then went forward as finalists to the National Awards. Located on the St Davids peninsula, Roch Castle is a 12th century Norman castle set high above the Pembrokeshire landscape and delivers panoramic views of St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills. Meticulously restored in 2012, the castle now offers luxury guest accommodation and with just six rooms is available for exclusive stays.

For individual guests, complimentary transfers are provided each evening to award winning two Rosette Blas Restaurant, at sister hotel, Twr y Felin in St Davids, whilst exclusive groups can indulge in private dining within the castle itself.

Paula Ellis, Group General Manager of Roch Castle and sister properties Twr y Felin Hotel and Penrhiw Hotel, all located in West Wales, said “We are thrilled to have received this national award for our hospitality at Roch Castle. To be considered the best in Wales is an overwhelming achievement and I am incredibly proud of our warm Welsh welcome and the highest quality of service, comfort and cuisine that we offer to each of our guests.”

Since October 2016, Roch Castle has been listed in the Sunday Times Ultimate 100 British Hotels list, crowned Hotel of the Year 2016 and 2017, at the Welsh Hospitality Awards and awarded Best Serviced Accommodation at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2018. Roch Castle is also an AA Five Gold Star and Visit Wales Gold Award property.

Together with Twr y Felin Hotel and Penrhiw Priory, Roch Castle completes a trio of luxury hotels and exclusive stay properties located in Pembrokeshire, West Wales.

For more information please visit: www.rochcastle.com

