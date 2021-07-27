RHS Chelsea Flower Show Winners Horatio’s Garden Raise Money for Charity

RHS Chelsea Flower Show winners and well-known faces give the public a behind-the-scenes look at the world famous flower show to raise money for charity

A stellar array of RHS Chelsea Flower Show favourites, including Joe Swift, James Alexander-Sinclair, Sarah Price and Jonathan Snow, have united in support of national charity Horatio’s Garden to give the public an exclusive look into life behind-the-scenes at the world’s greatest flower show.

The online event will be held on Tuesday 14th September from 6:30pm – 7:30pm, ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show opening officially to the public for the first time in over two years on Tuesday 21st September. It will be an unparalleled opportunity to hear from some of the industry’s most famous faces and is the perfect way to feel part of this year’s unique RHS Chelsea atmosphere, regardless of whether you are attending the Show, or whether you will simply be enjoying the return of the much-anticipated event from the comfort of your own home.

Each special guest will be offering the audience an insight into their RHS Chelsea story: Jonathan Snow will be joining live from the build of the garden he’s designed for this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, sharing a little about his sources of inspiration; Joe Swift will be telling everyone more about the feat that is the BBC coverage of the Show; James Alexander-Sinclair, an RHS Judge, will be revealing the secret to creating a Gold Medal winning garden and Sarah Price will be discussing the impact winning one of those illusive medals has had on her career, along with sharing more about her thoughtful design for Horatio’s Garden Wales, the charity’s sixth garden which will be completed later this year.

Introducing the evening via video will be Horatio’s Garden Ambassador and beloved actress, Joanna Lumley, whilst Founder & Chair of Trustees, Dr Olivia Chapple, will also be on-hand to share all the latest news regarding the charity’s latest visionary projects.

For almost 10 years, Horatio’s Garden has been creating and nurturing beautiful, award-winning, accessible gardens in NHS spinal injury centres to support people, their loved ones and NHS staff affected by spinal injury.

Due to the exceptional nature of each sanctuary, every Horatio’s Garden is designed by an acclaimed designer, with the list featuring Cleve West, Bunny Guinness and Tom Stuart-Smith in addition to the aforementioned Joe, James and Sarah. RHS Chelsea 2019 ‘Best in Show’ winner, Andy Sturgeon, completes the glittering array, having recently offered to support the charity by designing their seventh horticultural haven, Horatio’s Garden Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Tickets to the online event cost just £10 and are available now. The evening has been generously supported by Hozelock and therefore all the money raised from sales will go directly towards helping people currently adjusting to life-changing injuries in spinal injury centres across the UK.

If you are attending this year’s RHS Chelsea, you will also have the opportunity to support the charity in person by visiting them at their trade stand (location CW313). With planting conceptualised by Bunny Guinness and grown by patients in the charity’s gardens, the gorgeous stand will feature a full collection of beautifully bespoke merchandise, including a host of new products designed especially for RHS Chelsea.

Among them are a wellington boot bag created by Bill Amberg; the charity’s striking new Christmas Card created by artist Claire Waltier MacGillivray; an eco-friendly tote bag created by artist Sarah Hough; a Honeysuckle & Tulip lap tray created by artist Katy McIntyre Brown; thoughtful notecards inspired by the charity’s volunteers created by artist Lucy Bentley; Orange & Clove Christmas candles and a pinafore apron destined to be the perfect gift for bakers and gardeners alike.

Autumn promises to be full of fabulous RHS Chelsea delights and thanks to Horatio’s Garden there are now plenty more to choose from!

To book your £10 ticket to ‘An Online Evening Behind-the-Scenes at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show’ in aid of Horatio’s Garden for Tuesday 14th September, 6:30pm – 7:30pm, please visit www.horatiosgarden.org.uk/behind-chelsea

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show officially opens to the public from Tuesday 21st September – Sunday 26th September.