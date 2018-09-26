Retreats Group Luxury accommodation in Pembrokeshire encompases

Roch castle

Twr y Felin

Penrhiw Priory

Blas Restaurant @ Twr y Felin

Each of these luxuious establishments has their own page within Welsh Country magazine

welshcountry.co.uk/roch-castle

welshcountry.co.uk/twr-y-felin-hotel

welshcountry.co.uk/penrhiw-priory

welshcountry.co.uk/blas-restaurant-twr-y-felin-hotel

Occasional there are offers that cover all of the establishments and are shown here rather than on each venues page.

September 2018 Range of offers

Blas Restaurant features in Pembrokeshire Autumn break package

Blas Restaurant meaning ‘Taste’ in Welsh – offers a menu influenced by the season and locality, with dishes designed to reflect Wales and its produce, features in many of the wide range of autumn break packages in the best of Pembrokeshire’s luxury boutique properties.

As the days get shorter and hopes are still high for an Indian summer, it’s the perfect time to enjoy and explore the landscape of Pembrokeshire in relative solitude, taking advantage of the quieter roads and beaches.

Satisfy your inner thrill seeker with a Coastal Adventure Experience, discover the edible delights of West Wales with a Coastal Foraging Experience, step back in time at Pembroke Castle, or simply indulge in an autumn break, with dinner on us.

New this year at three of Wales’ leading luxury boutique venues, AA Hotel of the Year 2017 – 2018 Twr y Felin, (home of Blas Restaurant ) spectacular 12th century Roch Castle or exceptional retreat, Penrhiw Priory, between October 2018 and March 2019; each package has been designed to offer guests something different to enhance their stay in Wales.

Located in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids, Twr y Felin is a former windmill which has been meticulously restored and extended, featuring contemporary design throughout and adorned with over 100 pieces of specially commissioned art, inspired by the local peninsula.

Set high above the landscape, Roch Castle delivers panoramic views of St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills and is an intimate guest accommodation with just six rooms.

Penrhiw Priory has been restored with the utmost care and nestles in acres of private gardens, enveloped by woodland paths, river and meadow and includes just eight luxury bedrooms.

A warm Welsh welcome awaits to accompany the restful bedrooms, indulgent lounges and two Rosette menu at Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel, whilst complimentary transfers are available each evening for dinner, for Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory guests.

New Packages:

Coastal Foraging Experiences (see main image)

Includes a two night luxury bed and breakfast stay and a one day foraging course with West Wales Coastal Forgaing, based on two guests sharing.

Includes a two night luxury bed and breakfast stay, one three course a la carte dinner at Blas Restaurant and one outdoor activity, choosing from Coasteering, Surfing, Kayaking or Climbing, with TYF Adventure, based on two guests sharing.

Includes luxury bed and breakfast accommodation at Roch Castle, a three course a la carte dinner at Blas Restaurant at Twr y Felin Hotel, complimentary entry to Pembroke Castle and a gift set of six contemporary art cards, based on two guests sharing.

Includes a luxury bed and breakfast stay, a pre-dinner glass of fizz, a three course a la carte dinner at Blas Restaurant, a bottle of Berry Bros. & Rudd wine up to a value of £30, and a gift set of six contemporary art cards, based on two guests sharing.

Sunday or Monday Stretch

Includes a three course a la carte dinner at Blas Restaurant, a bottle of Berry Bros. & Rudd wine up to a value of £30, a gift set of six contemporary art cards and a late 12pm check-out on Monday or Tuesday, based on two guests sharing.

Twr y Felin is AA Hotel of the Year Wales 2017 – 2018. Roch Castle won Best Serviced Accommodation at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2017 and has been recognised as Best Bed and Breakfast in Wales at the National Tourism Awards 2018. Penrhiw Priory is a Visit Wales and AA Five Gold Star property.



For full details of each package, visit our websites:

www.twryfelinhotel.com/special-offers | www.rochcastle.com/special-offers | www.penrhiwhotel.com/special-offers

Book online: www.twryfelinhotel.com/booking | www.rochcastle.com/booking | www.penrhiwhotel.com/booking

Telephone: +44 (0)1437 725 555 | +44 (0)1437 725 566 | +44 (0)1437 725 588

Email: stay@twryfelinhotel.com | stay@rochastle.com | stay@penrhiwhotel.com