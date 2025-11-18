Retreats Group Launches Exclusive Black Friday Deals

Up to 25% Off Gift Vouchers for Stays and Dining

Wales, UK – November 2025 – Retreats Group is delighted to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday 2025 offers, providing limited-time savings on luxurious stays and dining experiences across its award-winning Welsh properties.

From now until midnight on 1 December 2025, guests can enjoy exceptional savings on two exclusive gift voucher promotions, perfect for thoughtful Christmas gifting or planning an indulgent escape for the year ahead.

25% Off Stay Vouchers

Guests can purchase generous 25% off stay vouchers, redeemable across the Retreats Group’s collection of boutique hotels. Whether planning a coastal retreat, a romantic Welsh getaway, or a peaceful countryside break, these vouchers offer incredible value for unforgettable stays.

Offer link: Retreats Group Stay Vouchers (25% off)

20% Off Blas Dining Vouchers

Food lovers can indulge in 20% off dining vouchers at Blas, the Retreats Group’s celebrated foodie destination known for championing local produce and contemporary Welsh flavours. These vouchers are ideal for festive gifting or enjoying a memorable dining experience in the New Year.

Offer link: Blas Dining Vouchers (20% off)

Perfect for Christmas Gifting

Both offers are available for purchase online and are delivered digitally, making them the perfect last-minute gift solution or a wonderful way to treat yourself.

Offer End Date:

All Black Friday gift voucher discounts end at 23:59 on 1 December 2025. Once the deadline passes, vouchers will return to full price.

For more information about Retreats Group properties or to purchase the Black Friday vouchers, please visit retreatsgroup.wearegifted.co.uk