Retreats Group Launches Exclusive 2026 Advance Booking Offer

Retreats Group, the award-winning collection of luxury destinations in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, has unveiled an exclusive Advance Booking Offer for guests planning their 2026 escapes.

From now until 31 December 2025, guests can enjoy 20% off bed and breakfast stays throughout 2026 at any of the group’s distinctive properties – Twr y Felin Hotel, Roch Castle, and Penrhiw Priory, when booked directly using the promo code Advance26.