Retreats Group Launches Exclusive 2026 Advance Booking Offer

Retreats Group, the award-winning collection of luxury destinations in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, has unveiled an exclusive Advance Booking Offer for guests planning their 2026 escapes.
From now until 31 December 2025, guests can enjoy 20% off bed and breakfast stays throughout 2026 at any of the group’s distinctive properties – Twr y Felin Hotel, Roch Castle, and Penrhiw Priory, when booked directly using the promo code Advance26.
Offer Highlights
- 20% discount on bed & breakfast stays in 2026 when booked by 31st December 2025
- Available across all Retreats Group properties:
- Twr y Felin Hotel – a contemporary art hotel in St Davids
- Roch Castle – a striking 12th-century fortress reborn as a luxury retreat
- Penrhiw Priory – a serene sanctuary nestled within private gardens and woodland
- Use promo code Advance26 in the promo box when booking direct via:
www.twryfelinhotel.com | www.rochcastle.com | www.penrhiwhotel.com
Important Information
- Offer valid for bookings made by 31 December 2025 for stays in 2026
- Full, non-refundable prepayment required at the time of booking
- A minimum two-night stay may apply on selected dates. Excludes Christmas 2026.
About Retreats Group
The Retreats Group comprises three distinctive luxury properties located in and around St Davids, Pembrokeshire – Britain’s smallest city.
- Twr y Felin Hotel blends contemporary art and design within a converted historic windmill, offering a truly modern Welsh experience.
- Roch Castle offers commanding coastal views, intimate luxury, and heritage charm.
- Penrhiw Priory is an elegant country retreat surrounded by landscaped gardens and tranquil woodland.
Together, they deliver an award-winning combination of Welsh hospitality, design excellence, and sustainable luxury in one of the UK’s most breathtaking coastal settings.