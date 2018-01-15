Where is the most relaxing accommodation in Wales?

It’s clear that there is no shortage of luxurious places to stay in Wales so that you can make the most of our beautiful scenery.

But if you’re looking for a place to recharge your batteries by taking advantage of a lovely double bed and a commanding view, here’s a shortlist of some of Wales’ most sumptuous retreats.

Wales has a great selection of relaxing spa hotels. The Bluestone National Park Resort has enjoyed plenty of rave reviews for offering customers a great base to explore the surrounding Pembrokeshire countryside from.

But it’s the great range of spacious and self-contained lodges that marks Bluestone out from the rest, and with the Well Spa Retreat on hand to help you feel refreshed, it’s a great way to enjoy some quality Welsh hospitality.

Those looking for something a little more grand should check out the Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa that has a beautiful location in the Vale of Usk.

Once you are settled within the confines of this luxurious 17th century manor house in Monmouthshire, you can look forward to a Cwrtium spa that includes a heated pools, jacuzzis and saunas. And their deeply comfortable rooms might inspire you to upgrade your own home furnishings by getting a cosy double bed from the Bedstar on your return from this delightful place.

However, if you are looking from true isolation from the modern world, then you should definitely book a stay at the Lake Country House Hotel in Powys.

Set amidst the 50-acre grounds of the Welsh countryside, this tranquil place offers the perfect opportunity to catch up on any lost sleep. And with a lovely lakeside spa giving you a great chance to pamper yourself, it’s clear that this is one of the most luxurious ways to spend time holidaying in Wales.

If it’s a commanding view of the Welsh countryside that you are after, then consider the Lake Vyrnwy Hotel.

This award-winning hotel is also in the Powys area, and it will provide you with stunning views of the unspoiled Welsh countryside. And with a highly-rated restaurant and bistro, it will certainly treat you to some famous Welsh hospitality.

And finally, we couldn’t not mention the Ruthin Castle Hotel in the Vale of Clwyd. Where else could you take a dip in a hot-tub whilst staying in a medieval castle before heading back to your luxury double bed for some well-earned shut-eye?

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)