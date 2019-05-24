Redkite Solicitors Become Triple Award Winners in Welsh Legal Awards

With offices in Carmarthen, Pembroke, Haverfordwest, Swansea, Tenby, Brecon, Cardiff and Whitland in Wales, and Dursley, Stroud and Stonehouse in Gloucestershire, members of the recently expanded firm, Redkite Solicitors, attended the South Wales Law Awards on Wednesday 15th May, held at the Bear Hotel in Cowbridge, and won both the Residential Conveyancing Services of the Year Award, and the Employment Law Services of the Year Award.

Emma Selfridge, Associate Solicitor and Head of Residential Conveyancing in Cardiff, on receiving the Award for Residential Conveyancing, was thrilled and said “It was an honour for Redkite to have been shortlisted against such prestigious competition, including some very large Cardiff practices, so we were absolutely delighted to win. It does demonstrate that our philosophy of offering commercial and private clients a personal service from local high street offices does work.”

The second award of the evening for Employment Law Services of the Year, presented by Sarah Edwards of the BBC, was also well received by the Redkite team, whose Head of Employment at the firm, Carys Lodwick, was excited by the team’s success: “To have won this award recognises the very high standard of employment legal advice we provide to clients across the breadth of South Wales and to have won this award against such strong competition is truly outstanding.” Carys adds that, “The award follows on from the employment team being ranked as a tier one firm in the 2018 Legal 500 which is a further demonstration of our high calibre team.”

Following on the success of the South Wales Law Awards, the firm was also honoured at the Wales Legal Awards in Cardiff on Friday 17th May. Hosted at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel, the Wales Legal Awards were launched in 2018 to celebrate excellence within the 450 registered Law Firms in Wales. Mike Evans, Head of the Claimant Personal Injury Team at Redkite says, “To have won the Claimant Personal Injury Team of the Year Award against the well-regarded firms of Admiral and NewLaw was a tremendous feat and does underline our commitment to clients.”

Sarah Castle from Yolk Recruitment was one of the judges and following the ceremony tweeted: “Huge, huge congratulations, you blew us away with your sincerity and passion at the interview.”

Redkite was established in 1898 as a family business serving its local community, values which have remained at their core ever since. Neil Walker, Chief Executive of Redkite, underlines the importance of these awards to both staff and clients by stating: “These awards demonstrate that our team, currently 150 strong and growing, are providing clients with not just the most professional service, better than many competitors, but from very local high street offices which fits into our basic philosophy of provision of a top-class legal service from a local base.”

Visit: www.redkitelaw.co.uk