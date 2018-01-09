I hold workshops focusing on a healthier way to eat and also make them suitable for those who have gluten and dairy intolerance. When diagnosed with an intolerance I maintain the best approach is to embrace it as an opportunity to try new foods and a new way of making or cooking rather than a hardship. Nutrition wise, it was the best thing that happened to me as it made me completely rethink and restructure my way of preparing meals. Food can become boring, cooking a chore so my approach is ‘out with the old and in with the new!!

My mission is to advise and assess your needs and create a personalised plan for your well-being giving you the necessary skills and creating realistic methods to suit your lifestyle, whether you are a busy working mum who is permanently exhausted or just have a fear or lack of confidence in how to approach catering for newly diagnosed food intolerance or health issue. All too often I hear people exclaim that an ailment is ‘in the family’ or ‘in my genes’ with the belief that they are stuck with it. I would like to help these people understand that no matter what they perceive their genetic disposition to be, by making often just simple lifestyle changes, they can minimise the chances of following family health issues and at worst they can learn to manage and therefore help alleviate/lessen the effects of that condition.

Web: www.recipeforhealthuk.com

Facebook: Recipe for Health UK

