RCAHMW 11 Castle Street Conwy

With thanks to Paul R Davis of the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales their Survey Department and their Archive department we find fascinating snippets of social history.

Looking at 11 Castle Street Conwy. With work from #OxfordDendroLab and their tree ring dating techniques this property started life as an urban hall-house in 1441/2. The chimney was added in 1517. It was then converted to a stone walled house with two floors. There is an inscription on the front elevation of the property from 1589 indicating it was used as a vicarage with the initials of John Brickdall (vicar of Conwy, d. 1607). The property was remodelled in the C18th for a new use as an inn. From 1935 part of it was a sweetshop and in 1952 a teashop was opened to which an antiques business was added in 1958. It is now in residential use.

Lots more information including archaeological assessments https://coflein.gov.uk/en/site/26230 An overview https://historypoints.org/index.php?page=former-black-lion-inn-conwy

The images show the property it c.1940, 1959, derelict in 2010 & restored in 2018 (as main image)

