Powys County Council – #SupportLocalPowys Campaign

Residents in Powys are being urged to support and shop locally wherever possible as part of a new campaign being launched by the county council.

Powys County Council will be launching its #SupportLocalPowys social media campaign and is keen for residents in the county to do their bit and support the local economy over the coming months.

The campaign is being launched to boost the local economy and help the county recover when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Cllr Rosemarie Harris, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt across the county with local businesses either having to close or change the way they work. “Powys residents have, for the most part, been able to shop locally for food and some other products as a number of local businesses have continued to operate responsibly within the restrictions and serve our communities. “We are encouraging and asking residents to #SupportLocalPowys both now, and in the future wherever possible, to support our local businesses and help our economic recovery in the county.”

Powys County Council’s #SupportLocalPowys campaign aims to promote both:

the traditional shops that are found on our high streets or in smaller communities that are either open now or will be opening as restrictions begin to be relaxed,

businesses that have an online presence/website so that customers can order goods which will either be delivered to their door or can be collected during the continued social distancing requirements.

Powys residents can get involved with the campaign by sharing and liking the #SupportLocalPowys social media posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag when sharing their own content online about local businesses.

Any local business owners who are interested in getting involved in the campaign and want to find out more, or better still could submit a short 1-2 minute video or photo explaining how they are doing business at the moment, are asked to contact the council’s communications team at comms@powys.gov.uk.

