Powys Business awards host announced

Powys Business awards, the county’s prestigious business awards evening being held later this month has had its host announced as BBC Wales Today presenter and former Aberystwyth University student Claire Summers.

A familiar face on BBC Wales Today for more than a decade, Claire was, for many years, a news presenter before becoming the sports presenter on the programme. She has anchored coverage of London Olympics, the Ryder Cup and most recently, Geraint Thomas’s homecoming.

Claire is no stranger to awards hosting as she regularly presents BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.

Businesses from across the breadth of Powys will be present at the Hafren in Newtown on Friday, September 28 for the awards evening which will see 15 awards presented including the Judges Award and Powys Business of the Year.

Tickets for the event were sold out within hours and those lucky enough to get a ticket will be enjoying a drinks reception kindly sponsored by Whittingham Riddell and a three-course evening meal which is being prepared and served by the hospitality and catering students at NPTC Group of Colleges.

Sue Lloyd Jones, head of School for Hospitality and Catering at NPTC, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Powys Business Awards again this year as the event provides our students with valuable experience of hosting such a glittering event and I am sure they will rise to the challenge.”

The awards event is organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group.

Ceri Stephens, group manager at Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, said: “We are delighted to be back at the Hafren in Newtown to celebrate business excellence in Powys. The awards evening allows us to showcase the very best of business across the region and across all sectors and I’m sure guests will have a fabulous evening.”

The 2018 Powys Business Awards finalists are as follows:

Start-up Business Award sponsored by The County Times

Celtic Woodland Holidays, Builth Wells

The UK Loose Leaf Tea Company Ltd, Brecon

Dragon UAV, Newtown

Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government

Camp Cynrig Glamping Village, Brecon

EvaBuild Ltd, Newtown

Glyngynwydd Wedding Barn and Cottages, Llangurig

Outstanding Commitment to Training Award sponsored by NiBS Ltd

Happy Horse Retirement Home Ltd, Brecon

Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells

PCI Pharma Services, Hay on Wye

Small Business Growth Award sponsored by Myrick Training

5C Services, Builth Wells

AL Technical, Newtown

Varleys of Newtown Ltd, Newtown

Social Enterprise / Charity Award sponsored by Mid Wales Housing Association Ltd

Oriel Davies, Newtown

East Radnorshire Day Centre, Presteigne

Montgomery Institute/ Cloverlands Model Car Museum, Montgomery

Micro Business (Under 10 Employees) Award sponsored by The Cambrian News & Brecon & Radnor Express

AL Technical, Newtown

Mid Wales Shooting Centre, Trefeglwys

Clywedog Riverside Holiday Home and Red Kite Touring, Llanidloes

Excellence in Leadership & Management Award sponsored by Nidec Control Techniques

Compact Orbital Gears, Rhayader

McCartneys LLP, Newtown

PYC, Welshpool

Mentor of the Year in Hospitality & Lifestyle sponsored by Cambrian Training Company

Affinity Home Care Group, Newtown

Llangors Church in Wales School, Llangors

Growth Award sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Clywedog Riverside Holiday Home and Red Kite Touring, Llanidloes

Hilltop Honey Ltd, Newtown

Evabuild Ltd, Newtown

Small Business (Under 30 Employees) Award sponsored by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group

Hilltop Honey Ltd, Newtown

Confederate Chemicals Ltd, Newtown

Davlec Limited, Welshpool

International Trade Award sponsored by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

CellPath Ltd, Newtown

Earthbound Organics International Ltd, Llandrindod Wells

Parry & Evans Ltd, Welshpool

Technology & Innovation Award sponsored by Trax JH Ltd

CellPath Ltd, Newtown

Etic Lab LLP, Newtown

S P Filling Systems Ltd, Llandrindod Wells

Plant i, Machynlleth

Best Tourism Business Award sponsored by NPTC Group

Dan Yr Ogof, The National Showcaves Centre for Wales, Abercrave

Corris Craft Centre with King Arthur’s Labyrinth, Machynlleth

Plas Dinam Country House, Llandinam

The overall award for Powys Business Awards, the Business of the Year, is sponsored by Powys County Council.