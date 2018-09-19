Powys Business awards host announced

Powys Business awards, the county’s prestigious business awards evening being held later this month has had its host announced as BBC Wales Today presenter and former Aberystwyth University student Claire Summers.
A familiar face on BBC Wales Today for more than a decade, Claire was, for many years, a news presenter before becoming the sports presenter on the programme. She has anchored coverage of London Olympics, the Ryder Cup and most recently, Geraint Thomas’s homecoming.
Claire is no stranger to awards hosting as she regularly presents BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.
Businesses from across the breadth of Powys will be present at the Hafren in Newtown on Friday, September 28 for the awards evening which will see 15 awards presented including the Judges Award and Powys Business of the Year.
Tickets for the event were sold out within hours and those lucky enough to get a ticket will be enjoying a drinks reception kindly sponsored by Whittingham Riddell and a three-course evening meal which is being prepared and served by the hospitality and catering students at NPTC Group of Colleges.
Sue Lloyd Jones, head of School for Hospitality and Catering at NPTC, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Powys Business Awards again this year as the event provides our students with valuable experience of hosting such a glittering event and I am sure they will rise to the challenge.”
The awards event is organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group.
Ceri Stephens, group manager at Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, said: “We are delighted to be back at the Hafren in Newtown to celebrate business excellence in Powys. The awards evening allows us to showcase the very best of business across the region and across all sectors and I’m sure guests will have a fabulous evening.”
The 2018 Powys Business Awards finalists are as follows:
Start-up Business Award sponsored by The County Times
- Celtic Woodland Holidays, Builth Wells
- The UK Loose Leaf Tea Company Ltd, Brecon
- Dragon UAV, Newtown
Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government
- Camp Cynrig Glamping Village, Brecon
- EvaBuild Ltd, Newtown
- Glyngynwydd Wedding Barn and Cottages, Llangurig
Outstanding Commitment to Training Award sponsored by NiBS Ltd
- Happy Horse Retirement Home Ltd, Brecon
- Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells
- PCI Pharma Services, Hay on Wye
Small Business Growth Award sponsored by Myrick Training
- 5C Services, Builth Wells
- AL Technical, Newtown
- Varleys of Newtown Ltd, Newtown
Social Enterprise / Charity Award sponsored by Mid Wales Housing Association Ltd
- Oriel Davies, Newtown
- East Radnorshire Day Centre, Presteigne
- Montgomery Institute/ Cloverlands Model Car Museum, Montgomery
Micro Business (Under 10 Employees) Award sponsored by The Cambrian News & Brecon & Radnor Express
- AL Technical, Newtown
- Mid Wales Shooting Centre, Trefeglwys
- Clywedog Riverside Holiday Home and Red Kite Touring, Llanidloes
Excellence in Leadership & Management Award sponsored by Nidec Control Techniques
- Compact Orbital Gears, Rhayader
- McCartneys LLP, Newtown
- PYC, Welshpool
Mentor of the Year in Hospitality & Lifestyle sponsored by Cambrian Training Company
- Affinity Home Care Group, Newtown
- Llangors Church in Wales School, Llangors
Growth Award sponsored by Development Bank of Wales
- Clywedog Riverside Holiday Home and Red Kite Touring, Llanidloes
- Hilltop Honey Ltd, Newtown
- Evabuild Ltd, Newtown
Small Business (Under 30 Employees) Award sponsored by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group
- Hilltop Honey Ltd, Newtown
- Confederate Chemicals Ltd, Newtown
- Davlec Limited, Welshpool
International Trade Award sponsored by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors
- CellPath Ltd, Newtown
- Earthbound Organics International Ltd, Llandrindod Wells
- Parry & Evans Ltd, Welshpool
Technology & Innovation Award sponsored by Trax JH Ltd
- CellPath Ltd, Newtown
- Etic Lab LLP, Newtown
- S P Filling Systems Ltd, Llandrindod Wells
- Plant i, Machynlleth
Best Tourism Business Award sponsored by NPTC Group
- Dan Yr Ogof, The National Showcaves Centre for Wales, Abercrave
- Corris Craft Centre with King Arthur’s Labyrinth, Machynlleth
- Plas Dinam Country House, Llandinam
The overall award for Powys Business Awards, the Business of the Year, is sponsored by Powys County Council.