Welsh Country

Your Countryside Magazine for Wales

You are here: Home / News From Around Wales / Portugese tarts at Penarth Farmers Market this Saturday

Portugese tarts at Penarth Farmers Market this Saturday

portugese tarts at penarth farmers market Portugese tarts are part of the offering from a new producer at the regular Penarth Farmers market this Saturday 22nd September at Westbourne School Penarth from 9.00am till 1.00pm.

The organiser Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about this weekend’s market.

“Penarth Farmers’ Market is this Saturday, and we have more stalls than we have ever had before. A real bumper selection of fabulous locally produced food & drinks. We have some new stalls and some returning after a short break. Back this week is Ty Siriol Pork with his range of dry cured, smoked bacons and gammons plus a range of fresh pork, and Two Dogs Coffee with their range of freshly roasted coffee, beans and grounds. If gin is your thing,  back this week is Eccentric Gin with his range of locally distilled gins, and Field Bar with their range of fruit and flower flavoured gins. Flapjack Fairy is back after her summer holiday and new to the market is Artisan Pastry Bakery with a range of Portugese tarts and quiches.  I can’t promise you the best of weather, but I can promise you lots of amazing local produce!
See you Saturday.
Myfanwy”

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 22nd September 2018

 

Elwyn’s Produce

  • Quality vegetables locally grow in a sustainable
    manner, without the useof artificial fertilisers
    and pesticides.

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab
  • Cockles

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

All our bread is Sourdough and is made using natural ingredients :

  • Classic  (tins and boules):
  • Spelt Oat porridge and honey
  • Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
  • Malted Grain
  • Billy’s Country loaf
  • Baguettes.
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Bryn Faram

  • Welsh Lamb

Portugese tarts but this is shoulder bacon from ty siriol at penarth farmers market part of vale markets Ty Siriol Pork

  • Gammon joints
  • Gammon steaks
  • Collar bacon
  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages
  • Black Pudding
  • To reserve your order
    Tel: 01792 882676 
  • Emailmartyn@welshpork.co.uk

The Artisan Pastry Baker

  • Pastel de Nata (Portugese Tarts)
  • Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Eccentric Gin

  • Barrel aged gins, distilled with local botanicals

Drwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings

Vale Cider

  • Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

  • Finest Welsh Lamb
  • Lamb mince
  • Luxury lamb burgers
  • To reserve your lamb
    Tel:  01446 774458

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper
  • Pesto – various flavours 
  • Jellies – delicious range including Hedgerow

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses –  including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Little Mill Produce

  • Home made cordials,
  • Apple juice
  • Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
  • Fruit pies, bara brith,
  • Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Field Bar

  •  Award winning fruit and flower Gin Liqueur and Wine such as
  •  Rhubarb Gin
  • Parmarama – a sweet violet infused Gin.

Flapjack Fairy

  • Delicious range of flapjacks
  • Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Two Dogs Coffee

  • Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
  • Coffee beans
  • Course, medium & fine ground

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

To find out more about Penarth Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Penarth Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website  www.valefarmersmarket.com