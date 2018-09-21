Portugese tarts at Penarth Farmers Market this Saturday

Portugese tarts are part of the offering from a new producer at the regular Penarth Farmers market this Saturday 22nd September at Westbourne School Penarth from 9.00am till 1.00pm.

The organiser Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about this weekend’s market.

“Penarth Farmers’ Market is this Saturday, and we have more stalls than we have ever had before. A real bumper selection of fabulous locally produced food & drinks. We have some new stalls and some returning after a short break. Back this week is Ty Siriol Pork with his range of dry cured, smoked bacons and gammons plus a range of fresh pork, and Two Dogs Coffee with their range of freshly roasted coffee, beans and grounds. If gin is your thing, back this week is Eccentric Gin with his range of locally distilled gins, and Field Bar with their range of fruit and flower flavoured gins. Flapjack Fairy is back after her summer holiday and new to the market is Artisan Pastry Bakery with a range of Portugese tarts and quiches. I can’t promise you the best of weather, but I can promise you lots of amazing local produce!

See you Saturday.

Myfanwy”

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 22nd September 2018

Elwyn’s Produce

Quality vegetables locally grow in a sustainable

manner, without the useof artificial fertilisers

and pesticides.

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cockles

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

All our bread is Sourdough and is made using natural ingredients :

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Malted Grain

Billy’s Country loaf

Baguettes.

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Bryn Faram

Welsh Lamb

Ty Siriol Pork

Gammon joints

Gammon steaks

Collar bacon

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Black Pudding

To reserve your order

Tel: 01792 882676

Tel: 01792 882676 Email martyn@welshpork.co.uk

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Eccentric Gin

Barrel aged gins, distilled with local botanicals

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Vale Cider

Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

Finest Welsh Lamb

Lamb mince

Luxury lamb burgers

To reserve your lamb

Tel: 01446 774458

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – delicious range including Hedgerow

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Field Bar

Award winning fruit and flower Gin Liqueur and Wine such as

Rhubarb Gin

Parmarama – a sweet violet infused Gin.

Flapjack Fairy

Delicious range of flapjacks

Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Two Dogs Coffee

Range of delicious coffee roasted to order

Coffee beans

Course, medium & fine ground

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

