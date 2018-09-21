Portugese tarts at Penarth Farmers Market this Saturday

Portugese tarts are part of the offering from a new producer at the regular Penarth Farmers market this Saturday 22nd September at Westbourne School Penarth from 9.00am till 1.00pm.
The organiser Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about this weekend’s market.
“Penarth Farmers’ Market is this Saturday, and we have more stalls than we have ever had before. A real bumper selection of fabulous locally produced food & drinks. We have some new stalls and some returning after a short break. Back this week is Ty Siriol Pork with his range of dry cured, smoked bacons and gammons plus a range of fresh pork, and Two Dogs Coffee with their range of freshly roasted coffee, beans and grounds. If gin is your thing, back this week is Eccentric Gin with his range of locally distilled gins, and Field Bar with their range of fruit and flower flavoured gins. Flapjack Fairy is back after her summer holiday and new to the market is Artisan Pastry Bakery with a range of Portugese tarts and quiches. I can’t promise you the best of weather, but I can promise you lots of amazing local produce!
See you Saturday.
Myfanwy”
Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 22nd September 2018
Elwyn’s Produce
- Quality vegetables locally grow in a sustainable
manner, without the useof artificial fertilisers
and pesticides.
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
- Cockles
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
Billy’s Bread
All our bread is Sourdough and is made using natural ingredients :
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- Malted Grain
- Billy’s Country loaf
- Baguettes.
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Bryn Faram
- Welsh Lamb
- Gammon joints
- Gammon steaks
- Collar bacon
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
- Black Pudding
- To reserve your order
Tel: 01792 882676
- Emailmartyn@welshpork.co.uk
The Artisan Pastry Baker
- Pastel de Nata (Portugese Tarts)
- Quiche – meat & vegetarian
Eccentric Gin
- Barrel aged gins, distilled with local botanicals
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Vale Cider
- Locally produced Cider
Glam Lamb
- Finest Welsh Lamb
- Lamb mince
- Luxury lamb burgers
- To reserve your lamb
Tel: 01446 774458
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper
- Pesto – various flavours
- Jellies – delicious range including Hedgerow
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Little Mill Produce
- Home made cordials,
- Apple juice
- Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
- Fruit pies, bara brith,
- Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)
Field Bar
- Award winning fruit and flower Gin Liqueur and Wine such as
- Rhubarb Gin
- Parmarama – a sweet violet infused Gin.
Flapjack Fairy
- Delicious range of flapjacks
- Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.
Two Dogs Coffee
- Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
- Coffee beans
- Course, medium & fine ground
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
To find out more about Penarth Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit
welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market
Penarth Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com