Portrait of Elin Jones AM Unveiled

On Friday 26 April at 12:30pm a special ceremony will take place at the National Library of Wales to unveil a portrait of Elin Jones AM, Presiding Officer of the National Assembly of Wales.

The artwork was completed by the portrait painter David Griffiths.

Pedr ap Llwyd, Chief Executive and Librarian of the National Library of Wales said:

“As a Library we are delighted to have been able to purchase this portrait of Elin Jones, Ceredigion AM and Presiding Officer of the National Assembly; a figure of national importance that will be the subject of many discourses by future generations that enjoy our collections.”

“The subject of the portrait has a significant and influential persona; however the artist David Griffith has also skillfully interpreted what the naked eye cannot see within his work – the spirit and character of his subject.

“Elin Jones is a significant politician who has contributed enormously to the well-being and future of Wales. The unveiling ceremony is a way of honoring her contributions. ”

Elin Jones, Ceredigion Assembly Member and Presiding Officer at the National Assembly of Wales added:

“I’m very grateful to the artist David Griffiths. He contacted me out of the blue last summer and asked to paint me. That was quite a shock but I thoroughly enjoyed my time meeting and discussing with David. I’m really pleased with the painting. David is very kind to his subject. I’m also grateful to the National Library for choosing the work for its collection.”

Further information:

Carol Edwards

01970 632 923

The National Library of Wales strives to make Wales’s culture, history and heritage accessible to all, so that the public can research and enjoy collections that belong to the nation.

Situated in Aberystwyth, on the Ceredigion coast; with its stunning views and guaranteed warm welcome, a visit to the Library is a memorable experience for all the family.

Website: www.library.wales