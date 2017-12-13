Live at the Plough in 2018…come and enjoy the party!

We have an array of talent performing LIVE at The Plough in 2018! Including Ed Sheeran, A Tribute to the Divas, Adele and Tom Jones!
Come and enjoy some of the UKs favourite artists at The Plough for only £29 per guest, including a 2 course hot buffet! To really make the most of the evening take advantage of our Show and Stay package, book a superior room with breakfast included for only £75 per guest, or to really treat yourself upgrade to an Executive room for £85 per guest breakfast included.
Show and stay package based on 2 sharing a double room, costs including show ticket, buffet and bed & breakfast accommodation.
Ed Sheeran – Friday 16th March 2018
Packed with No.1 hits such as “Lego house” and “Thinking out loud”, he replicates the distinctive vocals and stage presence of Ed Sheeran
Diva Night – Friday 6th April 2018
Gerri has been singing for over 20 years and has a very large repertoire of music which covers many genres. She is one of South West’s leading tribute acts.
A Tribute to the divas includes a selection of hits from artist such as Pasty Cline, Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Beyonce, Adele, Ella Fitzgerald, Emili Sande, Bete Midler and many more, the evening is one not to be missed!
Adele – Friday 5th October 2018
Bethany Williams drives this superb tribute show to Adele, with songs from her hit albums “19 and “21”. Singing songs like “Someone like you” and “Rolling in the deep” and many more. A night to remember!
Tom Jones – Friday 9th November 2018
Although not professing to look similar, Robb does get to the heart of Tom Jones and his music.A brilliant Tom Jones Experience which is a must see!
Our ever popular tribute evenings book up fast, we therefore recommend reserving your table as early as possible to avoid disappointment. Full ticket price and room payment is taken on booking, show and stay packages are available with direct booking only- package prices not available via the internet. Please telephone our reception team on 01558 823431 or email us on reception@ploughrhosmaen.com for more information.
