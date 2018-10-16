Gwahoddir chi yn gynnes i agoriad ein harddangosfeydd newydd

You are warmly invited to the opening of our Plas Glyn-Y Weddw – New Exhibitions

James Naughton:

Copr, Llechen a Charreg / Copper, Slate and Stone

Mae effaith goleuni naturiol ar liwiau adawyd ar y tirwedd gan olion gorffennol diwydiannol gogledd Cymru yn rhoi naws hudolus i waith diweddaraf yr artist o Bolton.

The effect of natural light on colours left on the landscape as remnants of north Wales’ industrial past give a mythical atmosphere to the Bolton based artist’s latest work.

Deborah Butler:

Gorwelion Gwlad a Thref / Coast and Urban Horizons

Gwaith Newydd gan yr artist o Lerpwl yn dal ehangder arfordir Cymru a phrysurdeb yr awyrgylch drefol trwy haenau o liw sy’n mynegi dylanwad golau, tywydd, symudiad ac adeiladau ar y tirlun.

New work by the Liverpool based artist capturing the character of urban environments and the tranquility of Wales’ coastline. Deborah uses layers of paint expressing the effect of light, weather, movement and buildings on the landscape.

CASW:

Ddoe a Heddiw / Then and Now

80 mlynedd o gasglu celfyddyd gyfoes Cymru

80 years of collecting contemporary art for Wales

Sefydlwyd cymdeithas Celfyddyd Gyfoes cymru (CCGC) er mwyn helpu i sicrhau bod cynhysgaeth artistiaid Cymreig yn cael ei gwarchod, ei rhannu a’i deall. Rydym yn falch o groesawu yr arddangosfa arbennig hon o ddetholiad o gasgliad y Gymdeithas sydd yn cynnwys gwaith gan artistiaid megis Gwen John, Brenda Chamberlain, Emily Jenkins, Ernest Zobole, Josef Herman a Ceri Richards.

The contemporary Art society for Wales (CASW). Established to help ensure that the legacy of Welsh artists is preserved, shared and understood. We are proud to welcome this special exhibition of a selection of the Society’s collection. Including work by artists such as Gwen John, Brenda Chamberlain, Emily Jenkins, Ernest Zobole, Josef Herman and Ceri Richards.

Arloeswyr Pop Cymraeg

Pioneers of Welsh Pop

Casgliad arbennig o ffotograffau gan Tony Charles, yn portreadu rhai o arloeswyr y byd canu cyfoes Cymraeg o’r 60au a’r 70au.

Tony Charles showing portraits gathered as part of a second year project whilst studying his university degree in photography.

Plas Glyn-Y Weddw – New Exhibitions

Oriel Plas Glyn y Weddw, Llanbedrog, Pwllheli, Gwynedd LL53 7TT

01758 740763

www.oriel.org.uk

enquiry@oriel.org.uk