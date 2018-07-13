Plas Glyn-y-Weddw hosts a talk Approaches to Rural Change

Plas Glyn-y-Weddw is the host for a Talk with Morag Colquhoun, artist, and Dr Sophie Wynne-Jones, Lecturer in Human Geography at the School of Environment, Natural Resources and Geography at Bangor University. This talk will be in English at 2.00pm on Sunday 15th July.

Morag Colquhoun’s exhibition Trofannolismo at which has brought together her investigations into environmental concerns, especially looking at how nature and man co-habit.

Dr Sophie Wynne Jones is a human geographer working on rural landscape change and governance. Her research areas includes farming and agricultural policy developments, human-nature relations with nature and rural and landscape futures.

The talk is free but please call 01758 740763 or email enquiry@oriel.org.uk to secure a place.

Morag Colquhoun’s exhibition Trofannolismo, has been supported by the Arts Council of Wales, Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water and Bardsey Island Trust can be seen at Plas Glyn-y-Weddw until 5pm Sunday July 15th.

Plas Glyn-y-Weddw is a stunning arts and heritage centre is situated in Llanbedrog on the picturesque Llŷn Peninsula. Housed in an impressive grade II Gothic Victorian mansion it's the perfect location to view and buy contemporary Welsh art, enjoy an outdoor theatre performance or just simply sample one of our delicious home-made cakes. Unique in Wales, this cultural haven is owned and run by an independent charitable trust, is largely self financing and attracts well in excess of 100,000 annual visitors.

Plas Glyn y Weddw was built in 1857 for Elizabeth Jones Parry, widow of Sir Love Jones Parry of Madryn.

Following the death of Lady Parry and her son Thomas Love Duncombe Jones Parry, the mansion was sold to Cardiff businessman Solomon Andrews. An art gallery was established in the house in 1896 and the glorious gardens and grounds were also open to the public.

The gallery was closed at the outbreak of the Second World War and the Land Army girls stayed in part of the house. The Andrews family sold the mansion and the grounds in 1945.

During this period, the building was turned into residential flats and by the late 1970’s its condition was rapidly deteriorating. In 1979, the artist Gwyneth ap Tomos and her husband Dafydd bought Plas Glyn y Weddw and through their hard work the Plas was saved from becoming a ruin.

A charitable trust was formed during the mid 1990’s to take over the running of the gallery from Gwyneth and Dafydd. The purchase of the Winllan woodland in 2008 has been a key development in Plas Glyn y Weddw’s recent history. The woodland was part of the mansion’s original gardens and a network of paths has been re-opened, following years of development and hard work.