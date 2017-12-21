Welsh Country

Your Countryside Magazine for Wales

Pictorial Wales – Liam Olds

My name is Liam Olds and I am 25 years old. Since a child, I have been enthralled by the wonders of the natural world. Growing-up in the south Wales valleys, my fascination for natural history began on old coal tips. Spending many hours each day exploring my local colliery site, I became astonished by the diversity of wildlife right on my doorstep, much of which was going unnoticed by local people. The site became an almost personal nature reserve for me, a place where I could explore and indulge in nature.

Check out pages 34-39 of the magazine for a selection of photography by Liam Olds

 

