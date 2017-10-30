Pictorial Wales – Thomas Winstone

Thomas Winstone is a fire fighter from south Wales with a passion for photography, in particular wildlife and landscapes. Photography has been a significant part of Thomas’s life, providing a more ataractic and peaceful flipside to his unpredictable and understandably, stressful job. Thomas’s photography has taken him places he would never have explored before, leading him to discover and experience some of the most beautiful places that Wales has to flaunt. Take the stunning capture on these pages of Pen y Fan, Thomas set his tripod and camera facing up the ridge, which was still covered with undisturbed snow, offering him a unique angle. He says, “Trying to capture the stars minutes before the sunrise was a special moment, albeit a chilly one!’’. It is amazing where a camera and an enthusiastic outlook can take you!

Using a very artistic eye and some impressive photography skills, each of Thomas’s images seem to tell a story in their own right, so be sure to take a look at his Flickr and Facebook accounts which are stocked with more of his magnificent work!

Check out pages 38-41 of the magazine for a selection of photography by Thomas Winstone.

