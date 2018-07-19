Phil Alder ‘I come to my garden….’ King Street Gallery Exhibition

Phil Alder exhibits some of his spectacular paintings around the theme “I come to my garden” at the Chate Room. King Street Gallery. Carmarthen, Saturday October 6th – Wednesday October 24th

During October the Chate Room at Carmarthen’s King Street Gallery bursts into the colour, fluid ‘calligraphy’ of brushwork, and delicate textures of Phil Alder’s paintings as King Street Gallery long time member and past Chairman Phil Alder shows a selection of recent abstract oil paintings and watercolours all inspired by the pleasure of being in informal gardens and escaping from a busy world to be surrounded by flowers and foliage and light breezes.

The paintings, which are best enjoyed as metaphors and sonnets in paint are less a depiction of a garden but more the sensation of being in particular gardens at special times.

Phillip, who is now retired from full time work, has spent a career in teaching or managing arts in south west Wales but has never stopped painting or showing his work.

This will be Phillip’s farewell to the gallery for a period as he takes time away from the regular membership to concentrate on both creating a larger body of work expanding on the themes and techniques of this exhibition and on his role as a trustee of the Tywi Gateway Trust seeking to restore the Old Bishop’s Palace grounds at Abergwili Museum.

For more information, go to his website; www.philalderart.co.uk

Notes

King Street Gallery, Carmarthen is the foremost artist-led gallery in West Wales specialising in materials-based fine and applied art and showing changing exhibitions of both members’ and guest artists’ work. The gallery includes painters, photographers, printmakers, ceramicists, sculptors, and textile artists. The gallery is a not-for profit organisation promoting high-quality visual and applied art.

King Street Gallery is located right in the heart of Carmarthen’s ‘Arts Quarter’, a creative corner of Carmarthen with a growing cluster of galleries and arts-related businesses. Find out more at co.uk email gallery@kingstreetgallery.co.uk or telephone 01267 220121.