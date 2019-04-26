Penarth Farmers’ Market – Westbourne School this Saturday

Yet another new producer for you this week, we are delighted to welcome to the market Lisa from Double Trouble Coffee. They are micro roasters specialising in single origin Arabica beans. Lisa will grind the beans on the stall exactly as you need depending on what equipment you use to make your coffee.
With the beautiful weather we had over Easter everything has been growing well. As well as his full range of herbs, Nigel from Drwytho will have tomato plants for you this week. He has a several varieties that all have excellent flavour.
Martyn from Picketston Meat will have new season lamb, plus we will have all the usual stalls, fish, beef, vegetarian, cheese, flapjacks, preserves, eggs, poultry, custard tarts, pesto, fudge etc. etc.
Look forward to seeing you all Saturday.
Myfanwy
—
Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 27th April
- Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts
- Pheasant & Partridge
- Game sausages
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
The Artisan Pastry Baker
- Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
- Quiche – meat & vegetarian
The Parsnipship
- Unique and original vegetarian & vegan food
Pembrokeshire Goats
- Award winning Goats cheese
- Goats meat
Flapjack Fairy
- Delicious range of flapjacks
- Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.
- Dylan’s Veg
- Quality vegetables
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
- Tomato Plants
- Fresh Herbs
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus
- Pesto
- Jellies
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Little Mill Produce
- Home made cordials,
- Apple juice
- Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
- Fruit pies, bara brith,
- Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)
Picketston Meats
- New Season Welsh Lamb
Fudge Pots
- Flavours include:
- Spring Fennel
- Salted pistachio (plus a dairy-free version)
- Warm Spice
- Panch Phoron,
- Indian Rose (Vegan),
- Spicy Ginger,
- Golden Vanilla
- Chocolate
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG
4th Saturday Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ
Website: www.valefarmersmarket.com