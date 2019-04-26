Penarth Farmers’ Market – Westbourne School this Saturday

Yet another new producer for you this week, we are delighted to welcome to the market Lisa from Double Trouble Coffee. They are micro roasters specialising in single origin Arabica beans. Lisa will grind the beans on the stall exactly as you need depending on what equipment you use to make your coffee.

With the beautiful weather we had over Easter everything has been growing well. As well as his full range of herbs, Nigel from Drwytho will have tomato plants for you this week. He has a several varieties that all have excellent flavour.

Martyn from Picketston Meat will have new season lamb, plus we will have all the usual stalls, fish, beef, vegetarian, cheese, flapjacks, preserves, eggs, poultry, custard tarts, pesto, fudge etc. etc.

Look forward to seeing you all Saturday.

Myfanwy

—

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 27th April

Double Trouble Coffee

Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts

Pheasant & Partridge

Game sausages

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

The Parsnipship

Unique and original vegetarian & vegan food

Pembrokeshire Goats

Award winning Goats cheese

Goats meat

Flapjack Fairy

Delicious range of flapjacks

Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Dylan’s Veg

Quality vegetables

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Tomato Plants

Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus

Pesto

Jellies

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Picketston Meats

New Season Welsh Lamb

Fudge Pots

Flavours include:

Spring Fennel

Salted pistachio (plus a dairy-free version)

Warm Spice

Panch Phoron,

Indian Rose (Vegan),

Spicy Ginger,

Golden Vanilla

Chocolate

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG

4th Saturday Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ

Website: www.valefarmersmarket.com