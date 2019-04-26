Welsh Country

Penarth Farmers’ Market – Westbourne School this Saturday

Yet another new producer for you this week, we are delighted to welcome to the market Lisa from Double Trouble Coffee. They are micro roasters specialising in single origin Arabica beans. Lisa will grind the beans on the stall exactly as you need depending on what equipment you use to make your coffee.

With the beautiful weather we had over Easter everything has been growing well. As well as his full range of herbs, Nigel from Drwytho will have tomato plants for you this week. He has a several varieties that all have excellent flavour.

Martyn from Picketston Meat will have new season lamb, plus we will have all the usual stalls, fish, beef, vegetarian, cheese, flapjacks, preserves, eggs, poultry, custard tarts, pesto, fudge etc. etc.

Look forward to seeing you all Saturday.

Myfanwy

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 27th April

  • Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts
  • Pheasant & Partridge
  • Game sausages

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • Beef Dripping

The Artisan Pastry Baker

  • Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
  • Quiche – meat & vegetarian

The Parsnipship

  • Unique and original vegetarian & vegan food

Pembrokeshire Goats

  • Award winning Goats cheese
  • Goats meat

Flapjack Fairy

  • Delicious range of flapjacks
  • Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.
  • Dylan’s Veg
  • Quality vegetables

Drwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings
  • Tomato Plants
  • Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus
  • Pesto
  • Jellies

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Little Mill Produce

  • Home made cordials,
  • Apple juice
  • Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
  • Fruit pies, bara brith,
  • Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Picketston Meats

  • New Season Welsh Lamb

Fudge Pots

  • Flavours include:
  • Spring Fennel
  • Salted pistachio (plus a dairy-free version)
  • Warm Spice
  • Panch Phoron,
  • Indian Rose (Vegan),
  • Spicy Ginger,
  • Golden Vanilla
  • Chocolate

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday  Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG
4th Saturday  Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ

Website: www.valefarmersmarket.com

