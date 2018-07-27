Penarth Farmers ‘ Market this Saturday 28th July, 2018

Welsh Country

penarth farmers market Penarth Farmers ‘ Market part of Vale of Glamorgan markets has a market on Saturday 28th July at Westbourne School, Penarth & Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country what delights they have

Penarth Farmers ‘ Market is this Saturday,and we have a new veg producer for you. Elwyn grows vegetables just outside Cowbridge using no chemicals or pesticides. Come and try for yourselves. Also back after a few months away are Rob & Jan Rees of The Bryn Farm with their New Season Lamb. They are forecasting a little rain for us on Saturday, and although it seems churlish to complain about the sun I know a drop of rain will be very welcome to alot of people.
Do pop over and stock up for the weekend.
Myfanwy

Penarth farmers market potatoesProducers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 28th July 2018

 

Elwyn’s Produce

  • Localy grown seasonal vegetables

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab
  • Cockles

Little Mill Produce

  • Home made cordials,
  • Apple juice
  • Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
  • Fruit pies, bara brith,
  • Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

All our bread is Sourdough and is made using natural ingredients :

  • Classic  (tins and boules):
  • Spelt Oat porridge and honey
  • Golden Raisin & rosemary
  • Parmesan & black pepper
  • Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
  • Malted Grain
  • This week’s Special: Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence
  • Baguettes.
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Bryn Farm

  • New Season Welsh Lamb

Drwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings

Vale Cider

  • Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

  • Finest Welsh Lamb
  • Lamb mince
  • Luxury lamb burgers
  • To reserve your lamb
    Tel:  01446 774458

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper
  • Pesto – various flavours 
  • Jellies – delicious range including Hedgerow

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses –  including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Flapjack Fairy

  • Delicious range of flapjacks
  • Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates

Cowbridge Farmers Market

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

Penarth Farmers Market

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 