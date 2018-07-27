Penarth Farmers ‘ Market this Saturday 28th July, 2018

Penarth Farmers ‘ Market part of Vale of Glamorgan markets has a market on Saturday 28th July at Westbourne School, Penarth & Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country what delights they have

Penarth Farmers ‘ Market is this Saturday,and we have a new veg producer for you. Elwyn grows vegetables just outside Cowbridge using no chemicals or pesticides. Come and try for yourselves. Also back after a few months away are Rob & Jan Rees of The Bryn Farm with their New Season Lamb. They are forecasting a little rain for us on Saturday, and although it seems churlish to complain about the sun I know a drop of rain will be very welcome to alot of people.

Do pop over and stock up for the weekend.

Myfanwy

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 28th July 2018

Elwyn’s Produce

Localy grown seasonal vegetables

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cockles

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

All our bread is Sourdough and is made using natural ingredients :

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Golden Raisin & rosemary

Parmesan & black pepper

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Malted Grain

This week’s Special: Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence

Baguettes.

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Bryn Farm

New Season Welsh Lamb

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Vale Cider

Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

Finest Welsh Lamb

Lamb mince

Luxury lamb burgers

To reserve your lamb

Tel: 01446 774458

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – delicious range including Hedgerow

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Flapjack Fairy

Delicious range of flapjacks

Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

Cowbridge Farmers Market

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge



Penarth Farmers Market

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth