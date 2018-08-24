Penarth Farmers Market comes to Westbourne School in Penarth this Saturday & organiser Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about the producers attending
Penarth Farmers’ Market is this Saturday,and once again we have a great range of produce available for your bank holiday weekend. As well as the regular stall holders, Elwyn is returning with his locally grown vegetables, and with the continuing warm damp weather hopefully we will have field mushrooms again for Saturday. Martyn from Ty Siriol Pork has asked me to let you know that although he can’t be at Saturdays market he will definitely be at the September market and then right through until Christmas.
Myfanwy
Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 25th August 2018
Elwyn’s Produce
- Localy grown seasonal vegetables
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
- Cockles
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
- Field Mushrooms
All our bread is Sourdough and is made using natural ingredients :
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Golden Raisin & rosemary
- Parmesan & black pepper
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- Malted Grain
- Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence
- Billy’s Country loaf
- Baguettes.
- Bank Holiday an extra special ….their delicious Tomato Focaccia made with Nigel’s (Drwytho) Olives available to buy by the Slice .
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Vale Cider
- Locally produced Cider
Glam Lamb
- Finest Welsh Lamb
- Lamb mince
- Luxury lamb burgers
- To reserve your lamb
Tel: 01446 774458
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper
- Pesto – various flavours
- Jellies – delicious range including Hedgerow
- Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Little Mill Produce
- Home made cordials,
- Apple juice
- Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
- Fruit pies, bara brith,
- Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
Cowbridge Farmers Market 1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
Penarth Farmers Market 4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
For more information visit:- www.valefarmersmarket.com