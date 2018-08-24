Penarth Farmers Market comes to Westbourne School in Penarth this Saturday & organiser Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about the producers attending

Penarth Farmers’ Market is this Saturday,and once again we have a great range of produce available for your bank holiday weekend. As well as the regular stall holders, Elwyn is returning with his locally grown vegetables, and with the continuing warm damp weather hopefully we will have field mushrooms again for Saturday. Martyn from Ty Siriol Pork has asked me to let you know that although he can’t be at Saturdays market he will definitely be at the September market and then right through until Christmas.

Myfanwy

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 25th August 2018

Elwyn’s Produce

Localy grown seasonal vegetables

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cockles

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Field Mushrooms

Billy’s Bread

All our bread is Sourdough and is made using natural ingredients :

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Golden Raisin & rosemary

Parmesan & black pepper

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Malted Grain

Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence

Billy’s Country loaf

Baguettes.

Bank Holiday an extra special ….their delicious Tomato Focaccia made with Nigel’s (Drwytho) Olives available to buy by the Slice .

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Vale Cider

Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

Finest Welsh Lamb

Lamb mince

Luxury lamb burgers

To reserve your lamb

Tel: 01446 774458

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – delicious range including Hedgerow

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

Cowbridge Farmers Market 1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

Penarth Farmers Market 4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

For more information visit:- www.valefarmersmarket.com