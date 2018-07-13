Pembrokeshire Park Rangers make plea to litter dropping drivers

Pembrokeshire Park Rangers from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority are urging drivers not to throw litter from their vehicles, after ten bags of rubbish were collected during an annual litter pick along a road through the Preseli Hills.

Aided by eight National Park Voluntary Wardens, North Area Pembrokeshire Park Rangers Richard Vaughan and Carol Owen recently removed the rubbish from the verge and hedges either side of the B4329, on the stretch between the two cattle grids.

Pembrokeshire Park Ranger Richard Vaughan, said: “I’ve been running a litter pick along this stretch of road for 15 years now and sadly, the issue hasn’t improved at all in that time. With such a focus on marine litter at present, it’s important to remember the impact rubbish can have on inland ecosystems too.

“Disappointingly, the litter collected included three large bags worth of items that could be placed in the recycling bags that are collected weekly by Pembrokeshire County Council.

“This road is the main route through the Preseli Hills so some of the people throwing these items live and work locally but obviously don’t appreciate the amazing landscape that’s on their doorstep.

“It makes you angry that people expect someone else to clear up their mess. Although Pembrokeshire has one of the best recycling rates in Wales, it shows some people could obviously be doing more to help the effort to reduce litter and waste.”

A report released last year estimated the cost of collecting and disposing of roadside litter in Wales is £3.5 million each year.

Keep Wales Tidy’s Tackling Litter on Our Roads report also outlined plastic drink bottles and fast food packaging were the items most likely to be discarded at roadsides.

To read the report in full visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru/roadside-litter.

