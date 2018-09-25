Pembrokeshire Park Ranger settling into new National Park role

Pembrokeshire Park Ranger is a job that gives one an opportunity to work in one of the most iconic areas of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and a recent appointment has been taken by a well-travelled candidate.

Bringing a wealth of experience to the post of the National Park Authority’s South Ranger, Chris Taylor’s role will see him covering the area from Angle to Amroth, as well as the Daugleddau Estuary, . The National Park Authority’s new Ranger (South) Chris Taylor (as shown in the image above) meets his predecessor Haydn Garlick (now a Lead Ranger at National Trust, Stackpole) at a work party at Stackpole Elidor Church.

The Authority’s Ranger Manager, Libby Taylor said: “It’s great to have Chris joining the Pembrokeshire Park Ranger team; he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of working in countryside and coastal management and is sure to soon be making his mark in the National Park.”

Gloucestershire born and bred Chris is no stranger to Welsh wildlife; after university in Aberystwyth he worked as a Warden on Skomer Island for five years, and went on to seabird monitoring on Orkney and then Gough Island in the South Atlantic.

Most recently he worked as a Ranger on the Cairngorm and Balmoral Estates.

Pembrokeshire Park Ranger Chris said: “I’ve only been in post a week but have already had the opportunity of working with the Authority’s Voluntary Wardens and I’m looking forward to getting our other work parties on a regular schedule this autumn.

“I’m also looking forward to working jointly with partners such as the National Trust Team at Stackpole and developing a well-established role.”

If communities or groups want to contact Pembrokeshire Park Ranger Chris you can get in touch with him on 07773 797559 or ChrisT@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.

For more information on the National Park Authority’s Rangers visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/rangers.

For more information about Pembrokeshire Coast National Park on the Welsh Country website go to welshcountry.co.uk/pembrokeshire coast national park

To go to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park go to pembrokeshirecoast.wales