Pembrokeshire Fish Week…Probably the Fishiest Festival in the World!

Mad about mackerel? Love your lobster? If you adore tucking into fresh fish and shellfish, then make a date in your diary for Pembrokeshire Fish Week!

Set on the western coast of Wales, the festival from 22nd – 30th June is packed to the gills with cookery demos, beach activity days, fishing lessons, foraging, seafood specials, guided coast walks, wildlife events, and much more.

One of the many highlights is the celebrity cookery masterclass – presented this year by renowned chef Bryn Williams.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bryn back to Fish Week – come and be inspired by one of the most talented chefs in Britain,” said festival organiser Joe Welch, food officer at Pembrokeshire County Council.

The evening will be compered by restaurateur Simon Wright and held at the Merlin Theatre, Pembrokeshire College on Monday, 24th June (please see ticket details below).

And all through the festival, Pembrokeshire’s restaurants will be putting locally-caught fish and shellfish centre stage.

“As Pembrokeshire is surrounded on three sides by the sea, the ‘catch of the day’ on many menus has been caught by local fishermen earlier that day just a few miles off the coast,” said Joe. “You can’t get much fresher than that!”

Delicious dishes to enjoy overlooking the sea include a family-style feast at the National Trust café Runwayskiln at Marloes, a gourmet seafood and wine-tasting evening at the Griffin Inn at Dale, and a mouth-watering Fish Feast at the clifftop restaurant at The Druidstone.

Tuck into fresh fish platters at the Beachside Barbecue restaurant in Saundersfoot, local crab and lobster at Coco’s in Milford Haven – and don’t miss the seafood sourdough pizzas, oysters and wood-fired artisan breads at Ffwrn in Fishguard.

Savour fresh seafood in the sumptuous five-course tasting menu at Castell Malgwyn in Llechryd, the ‘Taste of the Sea’ at the Grove Hotel, Narberth, and Llys Meddyg in Newport, which will be serving its very own smoked salmon all week.

Pop into Y Felin in St Dogmaels for crempogs with coracle-caught sewin, or why not enjoy a barbecue and live music evening at Melin Tregwynt woollen mill?

If you love the great outdoors, why not join one of the world’s favourite food trucks Café Môr at Freshwater West beach – tuck into a seafood barbecue with a surfing lesson thrown in, or why not join a seaweed cooking masterclass, with perhaps a seaweed-spiced rum cocktail or two!

Pembrokeshire Fish Week opens on Saturday, June 22nd with the Milford Fish Festival – a free family-friendly fun day at Milford Haven’s Mackerel Quay organised by Milford Waterfront.

Fish Week is co-ordinated by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Food Development Team, part-funded by Welsh Government and supported by various organisations.

For information on all the events, please view pembrokeshirefishweek.co.uk

/Facebook: (pembrokeshirefishweek) or Twitter (pembsfishweek #fishweek)

To book tickets for the Bryn Williams masterclass, please view https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pembrokeshire-fish-week-festival