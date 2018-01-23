The Pembrokeshire Coastline is Ideal for Rebecca Curtis’ Small Stable

The Pembrokeshire coastline is synonymous with many things, and the unique wildlife, panoramic views, rugged cliff tops, and secluded beaches are just some of the reasons why visitors return to the area time and time again.

It isn’t necessarily the kind of area you’d expect to find a successful National Hunt racing stable but Rebecca Curtis uses this remote base to train a modest but successful string of horses, many of whom have enjoyed good fortune at the Cheltenham Festival.

Whilst 2017 was a quiet year for the Curtis yard with just five winners, the savvy trainer is currently undergoing a major rebuild following a split from her long-term partner Gearoid Costelloe and a significant reduction of inmates, which left the stable with only 20 runners. She is just one of a number of trainers based in Wales with another notable newcomer, Christian Williams, recently enjoying success at Haydock, when landing a £31,000 prize with Limited Reserve.

This remote location allows Curtis to quietly go about her business and lack of outdoor space is rarely an issue around these parts. The philosophy of the yard is keeping things relaxed and stress-free and that is helped by the serene surroundings encompassing the former dairy farm. Stable Open Days are always popular and the views of the stunning coastline offer a wonderful backdrop to this highly successful operation.

The yard have previously enjoyed success with Teaforthree, who finished 3rd in the 2013 Grand National behind winner Auroras Encore. The Cheltenham Festival has also been a source of success over the past five years with At Fishers Cross taking the 2013 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and O’Failain’s Boy following up a year later in the Grade 1 RSA Chase at Prestbury Park.

Unfortunately, Geordie Des Champs didn’t fare so well in the 2016 Champion Bumper, finishing in 18th position in a 23 runner field but the JP McManus owned horse recently bounced back with a victory at Taunton. Rebecca Curtis has decided against entering any horses into the 2018 race, where the Willie Mullins trained Hollowgraphic is the current favourite in the market according to the latest betting on the Oddschecker website.

Rebecca Curtis is determined to bounce back from a barren 12 months but her small Pembrokeshire stable undoubtedly remains a potent force on the National Hunt scene. It is in the perfect tranquil setting and the relaxed aura around the yard helps with their calm, measured approach to sniffing out winning opportunities. The success looks set to continue and, despite a turbulent year, things are on the up for this Welsh stable.

