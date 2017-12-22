Pembrokeshire coast Skills in Action traineeship scheme extension

Two more trainees are to benefit from a hands-on Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority apprenticeship scheme that has already helped 13 people into employment.

The Skills in Action scheme, which is financed by the Heritage Lottery Fund’s Skills for the Future grant programme, has already seen 15 trainees learn new skills through work-based experience with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Warden and Ranger teams.

Skills in Action Project Co-ordinator for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Tom Iggleden, said: “We are delighted to have been able to extend the project so that two more people can benefit from this unique training programme and improve their career prospects.

“80% of our previous trainees are still working in the countryside sector, having gained employment with a range of organisations and businesses such as the National Park Authority, National Trust, Slebech Park Estate and Retreats Group.”

The six-month traineeship will see the two apprentices learn a wide variety of practical conservation and estate management skills that are essential to the work of the National Park Authority.

The main duties of the placement will include practical hands-on work-based experience in conservation and estate management, including managing the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail.

This is an extension to the original three-year £1million partnership between Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Brecon Beacons National Park Authority and Torfaen County Borough Council.

