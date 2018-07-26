Pembrokeshire Coast National Park wants you for a sand art celebration

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is looking for six families to join in a special Year of the Sea celebration on Tenby North Beach at 9am on Wednesday 8 August.

Pembrokeshire sand artist Marc Treanor will be carving out a giant version of the National Park’s razorbill emblem on the beach and will also show those involved how to create their own coastal creation for other beachgoers to enjoy.

National Park Summer Ranger Guto Harries, who will also be on hand to help create the enormous auk artwork, said: “This free event will give families the chance to see a professional sand artist at work and learn more about how the designs are transferred from paper to the beach.

“As 2018 is the Year of the Sea in Wales, it seemed the perfect opportunity to invite people to illustrate what they love most about the coast with their own shoreline designs.

“Although anyone is free to come and watch, we only have spaces for 20 people to get involved, so please call to book as soon as you can as places will be reserved on a first come first served basis.”

Those who book on to the event are asked to bring a rake with them if they have one and meet by Goscar Rock on Tenby North Beach, Pembrokeshire .

The event is free but booking is essential as spaces are extremely limited. To book please call 01437 720392.

Wales has designated 2018 as The Year of the Sea. The 870-mile Wales Coast Path runs the whole length of our coastline, passing seascapes of breath-taking variety, from fens to towering cliffs, featuring hundreds of harbours, coves, inlets and islands, and 230 beaches. Every cove and clifftop comes with legends of pirates and smugglers, wreckers and saints. There are classic harbour towns, modern marinas, ancient castles and elegant Victorian and Edwardian resorts.

There are 50 magical islands, set in seas that are home to seals, porpoises and Britain’s largest population of bottlenose dolphins.

Remember that many of the islands & a lot of the Wales Coast Path runs through the superb Pembrokeshire Coast National Park