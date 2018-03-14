Pembrokeshire Coast – Volunteers help reconstruct roundhouse

A team of hardworking volunteers have helped to complete two vital phases of a project to rebuild a roundhouse at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village on the Pembrokeshire Coast.

Volunteers from Clynfyw Care Farm, Coleg Plas Dwbwl and the Pathways project all pitched in with the reconstruction project at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run attraction.

Castell Henllys Supervisor, Sarah Griffiths said: “The volunteers carried out important tasks including weaving hazel rods to create the ‘wattle’ layer of the wall.

“The next step involved mixing the daub and using it to coat the wall internally and externally, using a mixture of ingredients and following the oldest building techniques dating back to the Bronze Age.

“We are very grateful to everyone who helped us complete these important stages of the reconstruction ready for the final phases, which involve thatching the roof and decorating the interior.”

Work to dismantle the original Cook House began in 2016 as it had reached the end of its effective working life. The internal supports, internal ring beam and outer wall uprights for the new roundhouse were then installed by National Park Authority Wardens.

The design and structure of the new roundhouse is based on detailed plans and archaeological evidence found at the site, as well as the recently dismantled roundhouse.

The roundhouse reconstruction is due to be completed by the end of March 2018.

For more information about Castell Henllys Iron Age Village visit www.castellhenllys.com or call 01239 891319.

