Pembrokeshire Coast Authority quartet clock up a century of service

Four Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority staff members recently received special plaques to commemorate a quarter century of service to the organisation.

Dyfan Evans, Sarah Hirst, Yvonne Jones and Geoff Severn, who between them have clocked up more than 100 years working for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, were presented with the long service awards at the end of 2017.

National Park Authority Chair, Gwyneth Hayward said: “To be able to recognise members of staff for 25 years of service is rare, so to be able to congratulate four at once is quite incredible.

“The Authority is fortunate to have such committed members off staff and I am delighted to have been able to acknowledge the commitment of these four individuals, who bring such invaluable experience to their roles.”

Geoff and Dyfan both work with the North Warden Team, with Yvonne part of the Finance Team and Sarah a member of the Park Direction Team.

