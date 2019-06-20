Pembrokeshire Coast Project in Exciting UK Partnership Launch

Five of the UK’s National Parks, including the Pembrokeshire Coast, are running major conservation projects as part of an exciting new partnership launched this week between the National Parks and Clif Bar.

These projects, under the new National Parks Protectors Fund, are funded by Clif Bar, which has a long history of supporting environmental schemes in the USA and Canada. However, this is the first time the company – which sells a range of energy bars for active lifestyles – has worked in the UK.

In the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park the pilot project – entitled ‘Paths, Pollinators and People’ which involves the creation of a new Pollinator Warden role, aims to enhance the biodiversity alongside a lengthy section of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, from Newgale to Abereiddi.

This project is the first step towards a longer-term aim of maintaining the Pembrokeshire Coast Path in a way that improves biodiversity and wildlife interest for visitors, whilst at the same time ensuring its quality as a National Trail.

The Pembrokeshire Coast is the only Welsh National Park to have a Clif Bar supported project but all 15 UK Parks will benefit. Those not running a special project will receive a smaller grant to support their choice of conservation work during the year.

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, said: “The Pembrokeshire Coast Path is one of the world’s finest long-distance walking routes, attracting one million visitors every year. The support of Clif Bar will make a vital contribution to improving the biodiversity of such an iconic stretch of the Coast Path.”

Catherine Hawkins, Chair of National Parks Partnerships, said: “Clif Bar is really stepping up to help the UK National Parks to protect and conserve their precious landscapes. The National Parks work year-round on projects that protect and conserve important habitats and wildlife. But with so much work to do, we need the support of partners like Clif Bar to help protect these landscapes for now and the future.”

David Smith, Senior Marketing Manager at Clif Bar Europe, added: “Clif Bar is a purpose-led company committed to sustaining five bottom lines. These are our Five Aspirations – sustaining our business, brands, people, community and planet. Our partnership with the UK National Parks truly embodies these aspirations by supporting the communities we live in and the planet we share. We are confident that the projects supported through the UK National Parks Protectors Fund will help ensure that these outstanding landscapes we are so lucky to share with nature are available for generations to visit and enjoy.”

