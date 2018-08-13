Pembrokeshire Coast National Park emphasises seaside fun

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has a stand at the Pembrokeshire County Show for you to ask questions or learn about their activities

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will be celebrating the Year of the Sea at the Pembrokeshire County Show from 14-16 August, showcasing the area’s underwater wonders and world-class coastline.

On the corner of Central and Main Avenues at stand A12 you’ll find the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s marquee, packed with exciting sea-themed activities for everyone, as well as plenty of information on getting out and about in the Park.

The Authority’s Chair Gwyneth Hayward said: “This year the Authority is inviting people to come and enjoy learning about Pembrokeshire’s amazing coastline and how we help protect it through storytelling, a beautiful aquarium and entertaining activities.

“Children will love the magical storytelling grotto with dressing up, free face painting and a sandpit, while be staff from Carew Castle and Castell Henllys Iron Age Village leading jelly-fish making fun. Plus, there’s a chance to find out more about all the great walking opportunities the Park has to offer.”

The Park Authority’s stand will be home to an extra-large rockpool tank containing a fantastic range of wildlife from Pembrokeshire’s coastal waters, plus hands-on activities to promote plastic awareness and clean seas, as well as a giant deckchair and a “pop your head through board” for photo fun.

Come and talk to Keep Wales Tidy staff, who will also be present at the tent with a mermaid’s tears (tiny plastic debris) activity plus seaside themed activities and information on their coastal projects.

Each day we’ll be giving away discount tickets for our popular visitor attractions, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, plus a chance to win £50 by taking part in a Sea Creatures Quest treasure hunt activity around the Park Authority’s marquee.

For more information visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales. You can also find the National Park Authority on Twitter @PembsCoast or Facebook ‘Pembrokeshire Coast’.