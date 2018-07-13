Pembrokeshire Coast National Park issues wildfire warning

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is highlighting the current high fire risk level following the recent prolonged spell of dry weather.

Weeks of high temperatures and little rainfall have put areas such as sand dunes, hillsides and fields in particular danger from wildfires, especially as the hot weather encourages more people to visit and enjoy these places.

Park Authority Farm Conservation Officer Geraint Jones, who is also Chairman of the Pembrokeshire Wildfire Group, said: “In the current dry conditions fires can spread rapidly and endanger wildlife, the environment as well as human lives.

“You should never start an open fire in the countryside and only use barbecues in suitable and safe areas. Remember to never leave barbecues unattended, to ensure any fire or smoking materials are extinguished properly and to dispose of them responsibly.

“We are also reminding people that wild camping and fires are not permitted in dune areas, which can be easily damaged or destroyed by fires or trampling by large numbers of people.”

The National Park Authority is installing warning signs on land it manages to emphasise the increased fire risk to local people and visitors as the school holidays draw nearer.

The images show

Dune areas, like this one at Poppit Sands are particularly at risk of wildfires following the recent heatwave

Picnic benches at Caerfai near St Davids were recently damaged by people using disposable barbecues.