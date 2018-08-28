Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has carpark offers

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is urging communities to take up their car park offer

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is raising awareness of an offer that could see charging removed from its car parks on certain days to help support community events.

The Authority can suspend charges in each of its charging car parks for up three days in each calendar year, as long as the request is supported by the local community council.

A National Park Authority spokesman said: “Only a few communities are currently taking advantage of this offer so we would like to make event organisers aware of this opportunity, which can help boost attendance and could also help raise donations for the event.”

Event organisers should be aware that the three days cannot be consecutive and bank holiday weekends are exempt from the offer.

Events that have been supported via this process include the Pembrokeshire Coast Triathlon at Broad Haven, Little Haven Regatta and the Edge Festival at Solva.

The National Park Authority’s charging car parks are located at Saundersfoot Regency, Manorbier, Freshwater East, Little Haven, Broad Haven, Newgale (Pebbles), Solva, Oriel y Parc (St Davids), Newport Sands and Poppit Sands.

Contact details for community councils are available on the Pembrokeshire County Council website: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/town-and-community-councils.

