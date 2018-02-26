Pembrokeshire Coast – Oriel y Parc’s Dragon Parade

Celebrate St David’s Day weekend in style with Oriel y Parc’s Dragon Parade in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

If you’re looking for a special way to join in with the St David’s Day celebrations this year, don’t miss Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre’s, annual Dragon Parade on Saturday 3 March in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

People will be lining the streets of Britain’s smallest city to see local school children, scout groups and Residential Care Group members marching proudly through the city centre with their crafty creations and banners accompanied by the 948 Squadron Air Training Corps Band.

Oriel y Parc Manager, Jenn Jones said: “The Dragon Parade is a real celebration of Welsh culture and we are delighted that the event continues to be so well supported by so many local people and schools.

“With Wales celebrating the Year of the Sea in 2018, there’s no better time to visit this stunning peninsula and join in the St David’s Day festivities as we mark the birth of the country’s patron saint in the place he was born.

“Don’t forget there will also be an opportunity to see the St David’s Day stone illuminated in the centre of the Oriel y Parc courtyard at 12 noon on Thursday 1 March, weather permitting.”

The Dragon Parade will leave the Oriel y Parc courtyard at 11am and head to the High Street before travelling around the Cross Square.

The parade will then return to Oriel y Parc, where you can discover information on how to explore the

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, see a range of exhibitions and warm up with a hot drink and bowl of cawl in the café.

If you would like to get involved in the Dragon Parade contact Katie Withington by emailing katiew@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or calling 01437 720392.

There is also a packed schedule of St David’s Day activities and events going on in and around St Davids throughout the week leading up to the parade on 3 March. For full details visit www.stdavids.gov.uk.

For more information about Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

