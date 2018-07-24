Pembrokeshire Coast during National Parks Week it’s time to enjoy

Pembrokeshire Coast has so many things that help to celebrate National Parks Week this July, with a range of family friendly events and experiences to help you engage with or rediscover this world-class landscape.

National Parks Week is the annual National Park family festival championing all that is unique and special about National Parks. This year’s festival takes place Sunday 22 to Sunday 29 July and celebrates the countless opportunities to get outside and discover the length and breadth of the UK’s 15 National Parks.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Chair, Gwyneth Hayward said: “There are so many different ways you can enjoy the Pembrokeshire Coast during National Parks Week, from joining in with one of the many organised events to discovering somewhere new.

“As 2018 is the Year of the Sea, many will be drawn to the coast, but don’t forget about the many quieter corners that the National Park has to offer, such as the Preseli Hills, Gwaun Valley and Daugleddau Estuary.”

Events at the Park Authority’s visitor attractions during the week include Pirates and Princes at 11.30am on 25 July at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, The Pembrokeshire Pirate Trail from 25 July onwards at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill and a Seafood Barbeque with Live Music on 28 July at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre, St Davids.

Activities out and about in the National Park landscape include a seven-mile Preseli Hill Walk on 25 July, a Leisurely Lighthouse Tour at Strumble Head on 27 July, a chance to enjoy The Coast at Night at Lower Treginnis Farm near St Davids on 27 July and an opportunity to explore Castlemartin by Minibus.

Don’t forget to tag your photos with #NationalParksWeek2018 and #DiscoverNationalParks across the summer.

For more information on all Pembrokeshire Coast National Park events, for this National Parks Week but alsoall yeasr through visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.