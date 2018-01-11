Pembrokeshire Coast – Public footpath reopened after more than 60 years

A public footpath that had previously been closed since 1957 has now been reinstated, thanks to work undertaken by South Hook LNG as part of an agreement with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The reopening of the path is one of two countryside access improvements that were included in the Section 106 Agreement as part of the planning approval for the liquefied natural gas terminal. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Access & Rights of Way Manager, Anthony Richards said: “We are delighted to have been able to deliver these countryside access improvements working in close partnership with South Hook LNG.

“As well as the reinstatement of this footpath, the Section 106 Agreement also involved South Hook LNG dedicating a stretch of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail as a registered public right of way.

“Despite having been in existence for many years, this particular part of the Coast Path was not previously a registered public right of way. This process was completed in 2016, ensuring the route will permanently be part of the National Trail and guaranteeing it will be maintained by the National Park Authority, which manages the 186-mile Coast Path with funding from Natural Resources Wales.”

The reopened footpath runs to the north of the terminal and links the minor road south of Herbrandston, connecting to the existing public footpath along the boundary between Milford Haven Golf Club and the land controlled by South Hook LNG.

South Hook LNG’s Public Relations Manager Mariam Dalziel, said: “We are pleased to see the footpath providing a popular walking route and encourage its safe use by members of the community. The newly reinstated path at the boundary of the Terminal crosses the main access road to South Hook LNG, so community members are reminded of the need to ensure the visibility of themselves and their pets whist in the area.”

The path had been closed when the Act of Parliament was passed in 1957 to construct the former Esso Oil Refinery on the site. The route will become part of the network of more than 1,000km of public rights of way maintained by the National Park Authority.

For more information please visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales

