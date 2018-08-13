Pembrokeshire Coast named by the people in Wales name as their favourite UK National Park

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has topped a YouGov poll which asked people in Wales to name their favourite out of the 15 UK National Parks.

The results, which were released to celebrate National Parks Week in July, revealed that the Pembrokeshire Coast received 26% of the vote in Wales compared to the 24% received by both Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons.

The poll also revealed that more than eight out of ten people have been to a UK National Park at some point, increasing to 94% among retirees.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Chief Executive, Tegryn Jones said: “We are delighted that people who responded to the poll in Wales chose the Pembrokeshire Coast as their favourite National Park, however we welcome many visitors from all over the world each year.

“Although the Pembrokeshire Coast is one of the smallest UK National Parks, it has one of the most diverse landscapes, including award-winning beaches, miles of stunning Coast Path, wonderful wildlife in addition to a rich culture and history.

“With Wales celebrating the Year of the Sea in 2018, there’s no better time to visit, but you don’t need to take our word for it; the Pembrokeshire Coast was recently voted Holiday Destination of the Year in the 2018 BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards.”

The Lake District dominated the Britain-wide poll with 27% of the vote with the New Forest and Loch Lomand and the Trossachs joint second on 9%, with the Lakes also coming top in four out of the five regions in England.

You can see the results of the YouGov poll by visiting: https://yougov.co.uk/news/2018/07/20/lake-district-voted-britains-favourite-national-pa/