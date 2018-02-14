Pembrokeshire Coast – Find your Epic this February

If you’re looking for a fun day out during February half term, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s visitor attractions have plenty to inspire you to explore this world-class landscape as the Year of the Sea begins in earnest.

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, Carew Castle and Tidal Mill and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre are all offering family friendly events and days out for all ages. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Chair, Gwyneth Hayward said: “All three sites have organised exciting activities to help you celebrate the Year of the Sea on the Pembrokeshire Coast, with events taking place across two weeks to accommodate local people and visitors from all over the UK.

“Whether it’s tracking down a dragon at Carew Castle, discovering Iron Age life at Castell Henllys or getting arty by the sea at Oriel y Parc, there’s something going on in every corner of the National Park.”

Among the events at Castell Henllys will be a Silver Ring Workshop from 10am-12 noon on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February, to help you produce a handmade gift just in time for Valentine’s Day or something for you to keep!

The workshop will see you learn how to create your own spiral ring with step by step instructions to make it to your desired size. Booking is essential on 01239 891319. £20 per person.

Pirates and Princes will provide an opportunity to discover legends of the sea on Wednesday 21 February with a guided walk with storytellers at 11.30am followed by activities in the fort. There will also be stories in the fort at 2pm followed by activities. £3 plus admission.

Carew Castle will be hosting a Dragon Quest from Monday 12 to Sunday 25 February, which will challenge you to use all your dragon-hunting skills as you search the corners of the Castle to discover the beast. £1 per child plus admission.

At Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids you’ll be able to Get Arty by the Sea from 2pm-4pm on Thursday 22 February. You’ll be encouraged to take inspiration from the coastal landscape to produce your own masterpiece with help from our National Park staff and volunteers. £3 per child. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Booking advisable on 01437 720392.

For more information visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events or www.facebook.com/pembrokeshirecoast.

