Pembrokeshire Coast – St Patrick’s Day date for postponed Dragon Parade

Even dragons weren’t immune to the disruption caused by recent heavy snow and freezing temperatures, with the Beast from the East leading to the postponement of Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre’s annual Dragon Parade in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Usually part of the St David’s Day celebrations in Britain’s smallest city on the Pembrokeshire Coast, the event will now take place Saturday 17 March, the day people around the world will celebrate another of the British Isles’ famous patron saints – St Patrick.

People will be lining the streets of St Davids to see local school children, scout groups and Residential Care Group members marching proudly through the city centre with their crafty creations and banners, accompanied by the 948 Squadron Air Training Corps Band.

Oriel y Parc Manager Jenn Jones said: “While we were looking for a suitable date to hold the rearranged event, it was decided that St Patrick’s Day would be ideal as St Davids is twinned with Naas in Ireland and there are so many legendary links between St Davids and Ireland’s patron saint.

“These include the site of St Patrick’s Chapel at Whitesands Bay, from where he is said to have set sail to convert Ireland to Christianity. Some stories say he was born in St Davids and others claim the two patron saints met on Ramsey Island.

“Whatever you believe, join us for a celebration of the area’s rich culture and heritage. There’s also a warm welcome to any musician, band or group with Irish links to take part in the event, while anyone who wishes to create an Irish-themed dragon can join the parade.”

The Dragon Parade will leave the Oriel y Parc courtyard at 11am and head to the High Street before travelling around the Cross Square.

The parade will then return to Oriel y Parc, where you can discover information on how to explore the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, see a range of exhibitions and warm up with a hot drink and bowl of cawl in the café.

If you would like to get involved in the Dragon Parade contact Katie Withington by emailing katiew@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or calling 01437 720392.

For more information about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park please visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales

