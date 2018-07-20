Pembrokeshire Coast take a dive into an adventure this summer

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park during this summer of the Year of the Sea is encouraging an adventure in the great outdoors and dive into activities in the park.

With hundreds of miles of world-class landscape and a jam-packed schedule of summer activities and events, there’s no better time to discover this special corner of South West Wales.

The National Park Authority’s three family-friendly attractions all have exciting activities in store, while there are also a whole host of events out and about in the Pembrokeshire Coast scenery.

Chair of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Gwyneth Hayward said: “As 2018 is the Year of the Sea in Wales, there’s no better time to experience the National Park’s beautiful coastline and what it has to offer.

“Our programme of activities and events includes something for everyone, from exciting encounters with honey bees to pirate adventures and lighthouse walks, which we hope will also inspire you to learn more about our amazing coast.”

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill will be awash with medieval merriment, with a range of pirate themed-fun from throughout the summer, with events including Pembrokeshire Falconry, Horrid Histories and Knight School.

Open air theatre returns in earnest with performances of Robin Hood and his Merry Men on 7 August, David Walliams’The Midnight Gang on 21 August and Pride and Prejudice on 28 August.

For full details including times and entry prices visit www.carewcastle.com.

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village will celebrate Lughnasadh – the beginning of the harvest season on 1 August, with a Living with the Landscape event with demonstrations throughout the day and the burning of the wicker man at the end of the day.

The fort will also be subject to a Roman invasion with themed events throughout the holiday and special Roman Days on 18 and 19 August will see Legio VIII Augusta MGV Roman Living History Society take over the site and prove demonstrations of cooking, crafts and military might.

For full details including times and entry prices visit www.castellhenllys.com.

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids will hold a Seafood Barbecue and Entertainment on 28 July in partnership with St Davids Kitchen and Raul Speek and the Latin Kings, with Crab Catching events at Porth Clais on 3 and 17 August.

The seaside theme will continue with Get Arty by the Sea workshops on 7, 21 and 30 August.

You can also view the current William Stott of Oldham, Le Passeur (The Ferryman): Reflections on a Landscape exhibition, which is being displayed as part of a tour of UK galleries in partnership with Tate. It will be on display in the main gallery until 2 September and is the only opportunity to see the exhibition in Wales.

For full details including times and event prices visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

Guided walks in the National Park landscape will include routes in the Preseli Hills on 25 July and 9 and 21 August, as well as Leisurely Lighthouse Tours at Strumble Head on 27 July and 10 and 31 August.

For details of all National Park activities and events visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

The images show

Discover the Pembrokeshire Pirate Trail at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill from 25 July.

Celebrate Lughnasadh – the beginning of the harvest season at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village on 1 August.

Get Arty by the Sea at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids on 7, 21 and 30 August.