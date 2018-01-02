Pembrokeshire Coast, More than 1,000 images, Changing Coasts project

A crowdsourcing photography project that is documenting change on the Pembrokeshire Coast has received more than 1,000 submissions by visitors from as far afield as Switzerland, Australia and North America.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Changing Coasts project has seen 14 ‘photo posts’ installed along its coastline and aims to encourage passers-by to take images of a specific view and send them in for inclusion in a series of time-lapse films.

Park Authority Interpretation Officer, Rebecca Evans said: “With the recent storms causing dramatic rockfalls at locations such as the Green Bridge of Wales, it’s more important than ever to record the effect more extreme elements are having on our coastline.

“The photographs that have been sent in have already captured a variety of interesting changes such as seasonal differences and rockfalls, while we’ve actually had to move one post as erosion had caused it to be located too close to the cliff edge.

“With an increased likelihood of storms in autumn and winter, we’re hoping more local people and visitors will be encouraged to stop for a moment to help us document ongoing changes.”

The first pilot post was installed at Abereiddi almost two years ago with others located at Poppit Sands, Ceibwr, Newport Sands, Aber Hescwm, Aber Bach, Whitesands, Newgale, Haroldston Chins, St Brides, West Angle Bay, Freshwater East, Manorbier and Amroth.

A new post is due to be installed at the Green Bridge of Wales in the coming months in order to document any further rock falls.

To view the time-lapse videos, a map featuring the location of the photo posts and more information on the project visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/changingcoasts.

