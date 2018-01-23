Parc Le Breos House, a beautifully appointed Victorian hunting lodge in the grounds of the old deer park, is situated twenty minutes’ walk from Three Cliffs bay. Beautifully furnished throughout and full of character. Enjoy wholesome cooking, with fresh fruit, salads and vegetables from the garden. Foraging courses and Pony trekking available.

Bought by the Edwards family back in the early 1950s the Victorian property, Parc Le Breos, had fallen into disrepair. In the 1960’s the property was operated as a pony trekking centre slowly bringing an income which was pored back into the property, slowly restoring it to its former glory. We made a difficult family decision 2 years ago to close the pony trekking business and concentrate fully on its potential and a guest house and restaurant. We pulled out the corals and manages and landscaped the grounds, it Is beautiful to day to see the old house sitting as it was intended in acres of gardens and to see both residents and dining guests enjoying it to the full. We also landscaped space to hold larger marquee weddings in the grounds and spent the majority of our time last year creating a beautiful new bridal suite, All of the hard work is slowly paying off it was a great pat on the back to be voted best guest house bin the Swansea bay tourism awards

We invite our guests and non-residents alike to enjoy delicious meals prepared with the freshest high quality local produce. Many of the herbs, salad leaves, fruit and vegetables are grown in our Kitchen Garden. We happily cater for all dietary requirements, there are always vegetarian options on the menu and many of the dishes can be prepared as vegan or gluten free.

Book a table in the restaurant for dinner from 6pm – 8pm Wednesday – Sunday (open to residents only on Mondays), or book for a weekend lunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm – 2pm. Reserving a table is essential so please call us on 01792 371636.

We are happy to cater for large groups and special occasions, and are currently taking bookings for Christmas dinners for groups of up to around fifty people. So if you are planning a festive group outing or an office party, then take a look at the Christmas Parties page for further details.

For more information please visit: www.parc-le-breos.co.uk

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)