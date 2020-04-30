Pamper – Father’s Day

Click the full screen icon ( ) in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.

Father’s Day – June 21st

1 Bespoke London

Wild Herbs And Tonka Beans Eau De Parfum (Boxed)

A fabulous fragrance with warm accords of rosemary and sage, progressing into nutmeg and ginger and finally a sophisticated base of tonka bean and cedarwood. This is a fragrance Dads will love and what amazing value-for-money. 100ml/£9.99. superdrug.com

2 Sage Mint Deodorant

Not your run-of-the-mill gift for Father’s Day, but one Dad will surely appreciate as it’s refreshing and offers long-lasting control. In a roll-on, without aluminium salts, but still prevents the formation of odours without constricting your pores, or staining your clothes. Its natural herbal scent will allow your Dad to be fragrant throughout the day – be sure the family will be ‘borrowing’ it too! £13. drhauschka.co.uk

3 Bespoke London

Sweet Spice And Sandalwood Eau De Parfum (Boxed)

Imagine peonies in full bloom, gorgeous and delicately fragile. Then the flirtatious bite of a juicy red apple combined with the opulence of jasmine, rose and gillyflower all mingling with the sensuality of soft, blush suede, so luxurious, it’s beyond delicious and wonderfully feminine. Get siblings to share this purchase for Dad on Father’s Day 100ml/£98. jomalone.com

J&B RARE Scotch Whisky

Forty-two different malt and grain whiskies have been crafted together to create a subtle, rich and complex flavour. The consistent high quality of this blend with its smooth and elegant taste makes it the perfect whisky for cocktails and longer drinks. A terrific treat for Dad on his special day. ABV: 40%/£22.50. thewhiskyexchange.com

Code Beautiful

Another new company I want to make you aware of is Code Beautiful. This is a company that creates standout beauty products that are cruelty, paraben free and vegan. The uniqueness is this company actually do what they say they do – hence I’m a huge fan. Visit: code-beautiful.com to see their full range.

1 Code LIP – Lip Intense Plumper (Boxed)

A defining hyaluronic acid-infused lip plumping treatment that is hydrating, plumping and long-lasting. For best results use daily for at least two weeks. Use as a treatment on its own or let it dry and then top up with your favourite lipstick or gloss. £20.

2 Code SSL – Soft, Smooth Lip Liner (Boxed)

This 3-in-1 is a liner, lipstick and lip plumper. You’ll find it defines, volumises and hydrates your lips whilst also being long-wearing. It’s always sharp, just close and twist the lid clockwise until it clicks for the perfect tip. £18.

3 Code VLM – Volumising Lengthening Mascara (Boxed)

A mascara that volumises, lengthens, thickens and curls without clumping or smudging. Place the brush on the roots of your lashes, wiggle it back and forth so the smallest lashes are covered and gently twist the brush from root to tip. You’ll not need another mascara! £19.95.

Face It!

1 Sweet Cheeks

I’ve a soft spot for this hand-made range and not just as Angela is based in Pembrokeshire, but because the range is organic, vegan, cruelty-free and mood-boosting. Sweet cheeks is a light non-foaming cleanser that will work on the most temperamental of complexions. The whole range is effective, affordable, despite the fact that only the finest ingredients from nature’s larder are used that will feed your skin without any chemical nasties. It’s a must-try – promise! £18.00. angelalangford.com

2 Certified Organic Matte Perfection Primer (Boxed)

Specifically formulated for oily/combination skin types to help reduce the production of excess oils and the appearance of large pores before applying makeup. Particularly effective when applied across the t-zone as its unique combination of botanical extracts ensure that the oiliest of skin stays mattified all day long. £35. inikaorganic.com

3 Certified Organic Full Coverage Concealer (Boxed)

A lovely organic, creamy, concealer that you can build up. It mimics the appearance of real skin whilst cleverly masking the appearance of strong pigmentation and blemishes. It’s nourishing as it provides high coverage. £25. inikaorganic.com

4 Day Light Face Oil (Boxed)

Certainly one to try. This is a super-fine botanical face oil that protects the elasticity in your skin and imparts lustre thanks to anti-ageing Fireweed. Amly is a brand for natural health and to care for your holistic wellbeing. 30ml/£33. amlybotanicals.co.uk

Charlotte Tilbury

I’m delighted to introduce you to another new brand to us at Welsh Country and one that I am seriously impressed with. Charlotte is a professional make-up artist whose mission it is to make all women the most beautiful version of themselves. She knows that giving a woman the right makeup, is an instant confidence boost allowing her then to go out and can conquer the world. Check out: charlottetilbury.com

1 Charlotte’s Magic Cream (Boxed)

With this jar you have the easiest way to transform your tired, dull skin as it offers you the magic dew of youth and luminosity. Rich in texture, but not heavy. It glides onto your skin, absorbing quickly but don’t use too much. Just enjoy the results and the compliments you’ll receive. I didn’t think it was possible to get addicted/obsessed about a cream, but I certainly have – it’s genius! 50ml/£75

2 Matte Revolution ‘Walk Of Shame’ Lipstick (Boxed)

I initially thought this looked quite dark, but it’s actually a very natural shade and incredibly flattering with a super texture. I applied this with a brush for daytime and directly from the bullet for a darker evening look. 17 shades to select from. £25.

3 Lip Liner – Shade ‘Walk of Shame’ (Boxed)

A long-lasting waterproof lip liner in a rich velvety formula, allowing you to create a smoother shape and prevent bleeding outside your natural lip line. You can resize and redefine your lips for a plumper looking pout in there’s a choice of 17 shades. £17.

You’ll Love

1 The Body Oil (Boxed)

With its topical and aromatherapy benefits, this body oil is amazing as it absorbs quickly, without being sticky. Lightly massage into your skin and then breathe deeply from cupped hands to revive and soothe your mind, it also leaves your skin delicately fragrant. Suitable for all ages, skin types, tones and genders and 100% natural and vegan. I’m addicted to this range as you will be when you try it. £40.00. olverum.com

2 Regenerating Handbalsam (Boxed)

Hands quickly show our age so care for them with this lovely cream. This intensive skin care product absorbs quickly and offers a long-lasting silky smooth feeling that lasts throughout the day as it regenerates your skin. £19. drhauschka.co.uk

Heathcote & Ivory

This is a favourite brand for Welsh Country readers as it consistently offers quality and value-for-money. I’m sure you’ll be thrilled with this collection which is a collaboration with NYC fashion illustrator, Meredith Wing. If you’re a fan of Sex and the City and Friends, you’ll love this selection which has been designed with the Instagram generation in mind. Visit: heathocte-ivory.com

1 Sunday Bike Ride Cosmetic Bag

A super illustration of the iconic Sunday Bike Ride, this zippered cosmetic bag will be loved and well-used for every beauty fashionista’s make-up. £12.

2 Shower Cap (Boxed)

This will make you smile whilst keeping your hair dry. One size fits all and it’s fun as well as really cute. £8.

3 Hand & Body Wash

This has the uplifting, fruity, floral signature Meredith Wing & Heathcote scent that will add fun and sass to getting ready whilst still being gentle and cleansing to your skin. £7.

4 Energising Body Wash

With natural smoothing particles that will leave your skin feeling fresh, softened and scented, this is an invigorating body wash. £6.

5 Me & Mini Hand Creams

Two travel friendly hand creams, one 15ml and one 50ml that are nestled in a reusable gift tin embossed with the iconic Meredith Wing Sunday Bike Rides illustration. Both creams are scented with the signature fruity floral fragrance. £9.

Doll 10

1 Blush Brush No. 17

These ultra-soft, synthetic bristles can be used with liquids, creams and powders allowing you to blend easily for flawless application every time.

2 Precision Foundation Brush No. 4

An angled foundation brush for precise contouring and flawless application. Use the flat, tapered side of the brush for overall coverage and the angled side of the brush for contouring areas like your cheekbones, jawline and nose.

3 Dual-Ended Concealer No. 2

With a smaller, dense end for precise application there’s also a larger, fluffy end for gentle blending. Ultra-soft, synthetic bristles work with liquids, creams and powders so you get a flawless application every time. £22.42.

4 Brow Sculptor No. 6

A dual-sided brow brush with ultra-soft high-quality synthetic bristles on one end and a spoolie brush for grooming and blending on the other. Use with liquids, creams, and powders for easy blending and flawless application every time.

5 Liquid H2Glo

A weightless cream-gel highlighter infused with hydrating humectants which glide onto the skin leaving a luminous, youthful glow. Formulated with a special blend of radiant pearl, it creates a soft candle-lit glow wherever you apply it. You’ll love this, it’s gorgeous and 3 shades to choose from. £18.21.

For a complete range of Doll 10 products visit: doll10.com

Gadgets & Gizmos

VacPack GO! From JML

This is perfect way to space-save in your home, de-clutter your wardrobes and pack away all that bulky winter clothing with this portable USB-powered vacuum, or use the mains adaptor. The powerful mini pump reduces volume as it removes air and triples storage space as it creates an air-tight and waterproof seal around your clothes. It’s small, lightweight and portable. Small enough to take on holiday when you’ll be able to pack a full suitcase of clothes in your hand luggage. Such a clever idea that you’ll find lots of uses for. The pack contains 1 x USB power cable, 2 small bags, 60 x 40cm approx, & 2 x medium bags 50 x 70cm approx. £19.99. JMLdirect.com

Magic Stitch from JML

I love this little miracle machine as I’m totally clueless in the needlework skills department. It’s compact and cordless allowing you to sew anything, anytime and virtually anywhere, even if you are still wearing your clothes. It packs the power of a larger, pricier machine into a machine that’s portable. Will be very helpful for parents with school children who perhaps have hems that become unstitched as you are trying to leave the house!! £19.99. JMLdirect.com

ION8 from Leakproof

Although hugely beneficial to flush out toxins and helps skin stay radiant, but it’s not easy to maintain a healthy intake of water. So try this as it’s so simple to open one-handed and the added lock ensures you can toss it safely into your car or bag. Made from BPA free, phthalate free, non-toxic TRITAN with a soft-touch ‘frosted’ textured grip, it’s odour resistant, easy to hand wash and offers effortless hydration thanks to the vented, smooth liquid flow. 500ml/£12.99. leakproof.co.uk