Oriel y Parc Welcomes New Manager

A new Manager has joined the team running the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s flagship Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre at St Davids.

Claire Bates brings extensive experience in management of museums and heritage sites, working for both charitable organisations and local authorities.

Her most recent role was Operations Manager for the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth, heading up a large team to deliver the frontline visitor experience over a wide and varied site.

Before joining the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Claire was manager of a heritage centre and museum in Nottinghamshire where she worked extensively with communities and stakeholder groups to promote the rich culture and heritage of that area.

Claire, who took up her appointment earlier this month, said: “I am delighted to join the Oriel y Parc team and to help further develop the unique opportunities it offers to interpret Pembrokeshire and its amazing history. And I look forward to settling down into life in Pembrokeshire.”

James Parkin, the Authority’s Director of Countryside, Community and Visitor Services said: “Claire’s experience of managing large-scale visitor attractions will help us to enhance the service offered at Oriel y Parc and develop the site further. I am confident Claire will be a fantastic asset to the visitor services team.”

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre is owned and run by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and features exhibitions from Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales. The latest has just been opened. Entitled ‘Stones and Bones’ it has fascinating exhibits from the Museum’s collections of archaeology, geology, natural history and art. Some artefacts are on public view for the very first time.

Visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales