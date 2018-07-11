Oriel y Parc to host A Year in Pembrokeshire book signing and talk

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids on Friday 20 July hosts a book signing and lecture from a creative collaboration behind a new book that focuses on the county of Pembrokeshire.

Broadcaster Jamie Owen and photographer David Wilson will be signing copies of A Year in Pembrokeshire before discussing the book, which is a 12-month journey through their home county in words and pictures.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park landscape features heavily in the publication, which explores the Milford Haven Waterway and Cleddau Estuary, the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail around Strumble Head, the Preseli Hills, and Christmas in St Davids Cathedral amongst many other adventures.

Photographer David, who lives in Llangwm, said: “Jamie and I were truly privileged to meet so many incredible people who let us into their lives. The landscapes were pretty good too!”

Broadcaster Jamie, who currently works for TRT World in Turkey, added: “This is the book I have always wanted to write. I’ve wanted to work with David for many years and at last we’ve managed it.

“To have spent a year in Pembrokeshire, travelling its lanes with someone who is as passionate as me in capturing its spirit has been a joy.”

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre is owned and run by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and is the home of Amguedda Cymru-National Museum Wales in Pembrokeshire.

Jamie Owen and David Wilson will be signing copies of A Year in Pembrokeshire at Oriel y Parc on Friday 20 July between 6pm-7pm. The talk will begin at 7pm.

The talk is free but please call 01437 720392 to reserve your place as spaces are limited.

For more information about Oriel y Parc, including events and opening times, visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

David Wilson and Jamie Owen on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail at Strumble Head.

Whitesands Bay and Ramsey Island, St David’s Head © David Wilson.

