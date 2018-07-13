Oriel Y Parc hosts echoes of Climate change exhibition

Oriel Y Parc, in St Davids, is not only a visitor centre but a gallery & café and hosts an exhibition with powerful images echoing Climate change

Incredible microscopic images of plankton, pollinating insect behaviour patterns and the movement of oceans are translated into powerful images by artist Professor Karen Ingham, the Artist in Residence at Oriel y Parc Landscape Gallery and Visitor Centre in July and August.

Using photography, digital textiles and various forms of craft, Karen will exhibit and demonstrate her skills and body of work, Deluge, which takes inspiration from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and relates to oceanic climate change and the celebration of the Year of the Sea in Wales in 2018.

Oriel y Parc Manager Jenn Jones said: “These beautiful pieces of work are a timely reminder of how human activities are critically endangering many of our most important ecosystems.

“We are privileged to have Professor Ingham exhibit her new body of work at Oriel y Parc. She is a respected academic researcher at Swansea College of Art UWTSD and Swansea University as well as being an established international artist in her own right.

Karen said: “Deluge is an expansive multi-sited exhibition and for Oriel y Parc I have selected artworks that use design as a tool to create ‘critical awareness statements’ that are on the surface visually alluring but which contain important ecological narratives.”

Karen will be exhibiting Deluge in the Tower at Oriel y Parc from 2 July to 12 August.

Join Prof Ingham and National Park Authority Ranger Ian Meopham on 30 July from 5pm – 6.30pm for a free talk about the Deluge project and coastal changes in the UK.

Other partner organisations are Craft in the Bay, Milford Haven Port Authority; Swansea Waterfront Museum, Swansea University, and Fotonow in Plymouth. Key collaborators on the project include climate scientist Prof Mary Gagen and Swansea University Marine Biology and Centre for Sustainable Aqauculture Research. The project is funded by Arts Council Wales.

To find out more about the project visit Professor Ingham’s website:

http://www.kareningham.org.uk/deluge-2017-2018/