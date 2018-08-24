Oriel y Parc display pupils’ artwork as part of Criw Celf project

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids is the exhibition venue for some excellent high quality artwork produced by Pembrokeshire primary school pupils, following a series of workshops as part of the Criw Celf project.

Thirteen pupils from Golden Grove Community School, Redhill Prep School and Roch Community School took part in the project, which saw them explore a range of art techniques and skills at Oriel y Parc during five masterclasses led by professional artists and designers.

Oriel y Parc Manager, Jenn Jones said: “The workshops saw pupils introduced to a variety of methods and techniques including linocut prints, using found and recycled objects, collages and paint mixing.

“Their work did not look out of place at all on display in the St Davids Room, which usually hosts work by professional artists, with a few local artists even wanting to buy some of children’s work!

“We would encourage more schools to put forward pupils for this project if the opportunity arises in future as the feedback from the children and the artists involved was extremely positive.”

Workshops were run by Celia Johnson, Evi Antonio, Mike Perry, Rodney Harries, Raul Speek and Heather Bennett, with the children producing an artwork for display during each one.

The works were then curated by local artist Elly Morgan and put on display at the end of July. The children were presented with a Criw Celf certificate and art supplies by Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, Cllr David Lloyd at a special launch event.

Criw Celf is an Arts Council of Wales funded project for children who have shown a talent and special interest in Art and Design.

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre is owned and managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and is the home of Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum Wales in Pembrokeshire.

For more information on exhibitions and events at Oriel y Parc, call 01437 720392 or visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

The images show Primary school pupils from across Pembrokeshire worked with professional artists at Oriel y Parc in St Davids to produce and exhibit artwork as part of the Criw Celf project.